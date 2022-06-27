‘Acting enables me to feel and do things I don’t do on a daily basis’: Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan talks about her profession and sheds light on how education is important in life, in this video.

She starts by talking about her own career options — how she convinced herself to study medicine but ended up becoming an actor.

She says that while she was good at studies, she was also a naughty child. “My mother is like the flagbearer of humility, I feel. She believes in putting your head down and letting your work speak for yourself,” she says of veteran actor Amrita Singh.

She goes on to elaborate that she wasn’t allowed to go to parties or filmy places. “I never really had much exposure to Bollywood, at all, so I actually didn’t really think that I come from a family of stars; I also don’t look at myself as a star.”

According to Sara, “to find your own place in any institution is most important”. “So, whether it’s the subject that you do, the university that you apply or the essay that you write, the one piece of advice that I would impart is do it honestly and do it yourself.”

The actor adds, “My education was never a means to my career, it was something that — I feel — allowed me to really be who I am today, so it was way more personal than professional.”

“Being an educated person, I think, firstly it gives you confidence, then it gives you eloquence. It teaches you how to live on your own.”

For her, acting is something that allows her to experience different lives. “Acting enables me to feel and do things that I don’t feel or do on a daily basis,” she concludes.

