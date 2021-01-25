10 ways to ace a conversation with anyone you meet

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 25, 2021 8:15:26 am
Do you find it difficult to connect with people during a conversation? Do you dread the awkwardness that will creep in followed by a tentative silence? Here are 10 ways in which you can ace any conversation — shared by a radio host in a TEDx talk.
- Do not multitask while in a conversation: be present.
- Don’t pontificate; you need to enter every conversation assuming that you have something to learn. Set aside your personal opinions.
- Use open-ended questions; start your questions with who, what, when, where, why or how.
- Go with the flow; thoughts will come to your mind. Do not hang on to a thought and be distracted while the conversation is going on.
- If you don’t know, just say it. Do not pretend.
- Don’t equate your experience with theirs. If they are talking about having lost a family member, don’t start talking about your similar experience. It is never the same.
- Try not to repeat yourself. It is condescending and boring. Even if you have a point to make, don’t keep rephrasing it.
- Stay out of the weeds. People don’t care about the details. Do not keep trying to remember details during a conversation.
- Listen. It is the most important skill you can develop. “If your mouth is open, you are not learning,” Buddha had said. There is a reason why an average person can talk 225 words per minute, but can listen 500 words per minute.
- Be brief. Keep it short and be interested in other people.
