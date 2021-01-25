10 ways to ace a conversation with anyone you meet

True listening requires setting aside of oneself. (Photo: Pixabay)

Do you find it difficult to connect with people during a conversation? Do you dread the awkwardness that will creep in followed by a tentative silence? Here are 10 ways in which you can ace any conversation — shared by a radio host in a TEDx talk. Do not multitask while in a conversation: be present.

Don’t pontificate; you need to enter every conversation assuming that you have something to learn. Set aside your personal opinions.

Use open-ended questions; start your questions with who, what, when, where, why or how.

Go with the flow; thoughts will come to your mind. Do not hang on to a thought and be distracted while the conversation is going on.

If you don’t know, just say it. Do not pretend.

Don’t equate your experience with theirs. If they are talking about having lost a family member, don’t start talking about your similar experience. It is never the same.

Try not to repeat yourself. It is condescending and boring. Even if you have a point to make, don’t keep rephrasing it.

Stay out of the weeds. People don’t care about the details. Do not keep trying to remember details during a conversation.

Listen. It is the most important skill you can develop. “If your mouth is open, you are not learning,” Buddha had said. There is a reason why an average person can talk 225 words per minute, but can listen 500 words per minute.

Be brief. Keep it short and be interested in other people.



