‘In the end, hard work always beats talent’

People make excuses to not emerge from the rut, often conditioned to believe that their problems or products are a result of their circumstances. In this video by YouTube channel Team Fearless, speaker William Hollis sheds light on the importance of hard work. He says, “The hardest worker in the room is always going to beat the talented guy who doesn’t work hard. In the end, hard work always wins.”

The harsh truth is that talent doesn’t guarantee you a place in this world. In fact, a good education too doesn’t guarantee you anything. Look around yourself and the world is filled with expensively educated kids and talented individuals but the thing is, talent won’t get you anywhere if you don’t work hard for it.

The one who is hungrier to reach the top will always reach before the talented guy because hard work along with courage always wins. After all, how can you beat the guy who will do whatever it takes?

Talent can be a blessing but it can also be a curse because it can make you think you don’t need to work as hard as the other guy and that is a mistake. Most people give up in life because they come with a lot of excuses.

Know that excuses are for the weak and that it is never too late for you to start from the beginning. Don’t let anything stop you from writing your story.

