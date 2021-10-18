‘Achievement is wonderful when you know why you are doing it’: Natalie Portman

At Harvard University, actor Natalie Portman spoke compassionately. “Sometimes your insecurities and inexperience may lead you to embrace other people’s expectations or values. But you can harness that inexperience to carve out your own path. One that is free of the burden of how things are supposed to be. Achievement is wonderful when you know why you are doing it. But when you don’t know, it can be a terrible trap,

She went on to talk about her journey, and said: “After four years of graduation, I couldn’t wait to go back and make films. I wanted to tell stories, to imagine the lives of others and help others do the same. There was a reason I was an actor. I loved what I did.”

“I was able to own my meaning and not be determined by box office receipts or prestige. The only thing you can be best at is developing your own self.”

“There was a reason that I was an actor. I love what I do. And I saw from my peers and my mentors that it was not only an acceptable reason, it was the best reason,” she stated.

