Here’s how you can achieve your most ambitious goals

It’s the start of a new year and people across the globe are brimming with resolutions. In the fast paced times that we live, it is easy to lose sight of your goals and remain unproductive.

As such, even your most ambitious goals can take a backseat. To avoid it, watch an inspirational TEDx talk by Stephen Duneier, professor, decision strategist and author, where he shares the secret to smart decision making. He explains a few measures you can take to avoid losing track of your goals. Take a look here:

Duneier says the secret to achieving your most-wanted goals is to never lose sight of the results and keep working persistently towards it. He recommends making marginal changes in daily routine, which would help you make time to learn new things or skills.

”You have to break a big ambitious goal down into more manageable decisions — the types of decisions that need to be made correctly along the way in order to improve the odds of achieving the type of outcome you desire. It’s not about even one trail. It’s about those tiny little decisions, you know, like when you are sitting at your desk, putting in just a little extra time at the end of a day. Or you’re lying on your couch, and you’re clicking through the channels on your remote control, or scrolling through your Facebook feed, and in that moment, make the decision to put it down.”

He concludes by saying, “The whole reason I’m giving this talk is that I’m hoping to inspire several of you to pull some of those ambitious dreams that you have for yourself off the bookshelf and start pursuing them by making that marginal adjustment to your routine.”

