Want to achieve success? Take a tip from how birds do it

Worried about undertaking a new task and not sure if it would go as per your plan? In this inspiring YoursWisely video, the fascinating story of how birds learn to fly is something that we can learn from.

“The mother that feeds them keeps moving away from them till the baby leaves the nest and falls off the branch. Slowly, the baby realises that if it spreads its wings, it can slow down the fall. If it flaps the wings, it can break the fall. That’s how the falls turn into flights.”

If you need to fly, leave your nest. Don’t worry about the falls. Go out of your comfort zone. One day, you shall fly high.