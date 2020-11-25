Accept the world for what it is, and at the same time, make it your own: Jane Lynch

"You are fiercely independent, wicked smart, trail blazing, uber confident and shockingly entitled," she said.

Speaking at Smith College, Golden Globe–winning actress Jane Lynch emphasised on the potential and prospect which lay ahead for the students. “You are the women of Smith. You are fiercely independent, wicked smart, trailblazing, uber confident and shockingly entitled. Like I told you, I live with one of you. I have no doubt you will continue with this legacy and you will change the world. And, we need you to, women of Smith College — now more than ever,” she said.

Speaking on her own life experiences, she inferred, “Don’t be afraid of this horrible version of you! Face it, embrace it, coddle it, write it a poem, maybe it needs a hug. Shine the light of day on it. Unclaimed and unacknowledged, it’s got the power and its darkest forces will have you enslaved! Accept its influence, mine it for its gold. Yep, sometimes saying “YES AND” is going to take everything you’ve got. But the payoff, trusting in love, is just incredible,” she said, adding “Accept the world for what it is, and at the same time, make it your own. I especially want you to make it your own. You are a particular variety of person, Ms Smithie. You have spent the last four years in an environment that has encouraged you to be not just yourself, but your best self, your strongest self.”

