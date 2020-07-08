Accept everyone and everything to achieve inner peace

“Doing something willingly is fundamental to joy,” says spiritualist Sadhguru in this video by the YouTube channel Motivation Madness. Explaining the difference between heaven and hell, he says, “It is just this, you are doing something willingly, that’s your heaven and you are doing something unwillingly, that is your hell.”

We already come with preconceived ideas of what we like and dislike, including reacting negatively when we come across certain people. “This way you will be disastrous to the planet, the only question is time,” says Sadhguru. He explains, there are no good people or bad people in this world, everybody is oscillating between the two.

The moment we believe we are good, we almost feel entitled to destroy the bad. But, that shouldn’t be the case because human beings have different levels of experiences. “For us, the basis of goodness and what we think is good is decided by us. We don’t have any business to do that,” says Sadhguru. You shouldn’t choose between life in terms of good or bad, you should just choose life as it is.

“If somebody else can decide what can happen within you.right now, isn’t this the ultimate slavery,” asks Sadhguru. However, what happens around us is not our burden to bear, it is 100 per cent not ours, but what happens within us is our responsibility. “Be a volunteer in life, you choose whatever you can do,” suggests Sadhguru.

The understanding is people aren’t good or bad, everyone has their own way of being. By not just acknowledging this, but by also accepting it, our views and our perception of others changes significantly.

