Aamir Khan on the importance of education in changing the future of India

Here's what the actor had said about the future of the country and the power of the youth. (Photo: PTI)

Aamir Khan has always been known for acting and producing films that have a strong social message. The actor talks about the importance of education in this speech of his, which was given at the Global Education and Leadership Foundation.

“I think what Gandhiji said is so true that be the change you want to see and I think that each one of us can at least change yourself and that itself is such a big force in changing the world,” says the actor.

“I think bulk of India’s population is youth today, and the youth in India is full of energy, full of love and full of positivity.”

“I think there is huge potential for all of us to be in this together to bring about this change. I pledge my commitment to this movement and I’ll be a part of it until we actually do achieve all the goals that we are set out to.”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle