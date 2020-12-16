A story on the secret to success

"All progress takes place outside the comfort zone."- Michael John Bobak (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

A story written by Derek Lin, an award winning bestselling author in the Tao genre, talks about the secret to success. The story goes like this:

A young man once worked in a factory, and had an old technician for a mentor who taught him various techniques to develop his skills. When the old technician retired ten years later, the young man became a technician himself and continued to work with dedication. One day, he visited his mentor, who noticed the young man was unhappy. On being asked the reason behind this unhappiness, the man replied, “I have been following your instructions all these years. Although I have done good work, the people who do not have my experience or capabilities have been promoted, while I am making as little as I did before.”

The old man asks the young man if he has become indispensable to the factory, to which the young man nods his head. The mentor advises him to take a break, after which the young man is promoted as a senior technician by the manager since the factory faces problems in his absence. The young man repeats this trick time and again, and eventually loses his job. He rushes to the mentor and realises he had heard only half of his mentor’s advise.

“Nobody notices a light bulb that is always on. Only the day it goes off is when people suddenly start noticing it”, said the mentor. “However”, he said, stressing on the most important part of the lesson, “if a light bulb goes off frequently, it is replaced by a more reliable one.” This story shares the wisdom of the ancient and helps us understand how to achieve success in the current world.

