A rich life has the winters and the summers: Robin Sharma

Leadership expert Robin Sharma talks about joy and sorrow, and says both are intertwined. “We all have times at the mountain top and we all have times in the valley of confusion and heartbreak,” he says and then reflects on how he resents the low points in his life lesser now since they all contributed in him leading a richer life.

“A rich life has the winters and the summers and the autumns and the springs”

In order to expound his point, Sharma cites a passage from Kahlil Gibran’s The Prophet, the book that guides his lecture in the video. “Your joy is your sorrow unmasked. And the selfsame well from which your laughter rises was often times filled with your tears. And how else can it be? The deeper that sorrow carves into your being, the more joy you can contain,” he reads from the book.

“When you are joyous, look deep into your heart and you shall find it is only that which has given you sorrow that is giving you joy. When you are sorrowful, look again in your heart, and you shall see that in truth you are weeping for that which has been your delight.”

One can feel joy, only when one feels sorrow intensely.