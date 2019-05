‘I object to violence as the good it does is only temporary. The evil it does is permanent’, remarked Mahatma Gandhi, just two days before he was assassinated by Nathuram Godse. Considering the times we live in, the Father of the Nation, fondly called Gandhiji, is more relevant than ever for his views on violence, diversity, education, and even cow slaughter.

Here’s him reminding us of the importance of education, respecting diversity and essence of religious tolerance in this YoursWisely video.