scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

‘Confidence is not an innate quality, real work needs to be done’: Zibby Lindholm

Zibby Lindholm breaks down what confidence is, and why it matters

This is an empowering TEDx Talk that will change the way you think. (Source: Youtube/TEDx Talks)

Being confident in everything you do can not only make your tasks easier but also help develop your self-esteem. In a TEDx Talk, Zibby Lindholm opened up about her journey with understanding what confidence is and why it’s crucial.

She said, “Some people assume confidence is an innate quality and it requires no thought. So did I.” She then shared a story about that very TEDx experience, and how, when she first shared her speech with her colleagues, she was incredibly confident — but a lot of people told her to change things about it. “I wished I had quit earlier,” she said. 

“That’s when I realised, confidence is not an innate quality. It requires thinking. Pre-thinking doesn’t signify a lack of confidence.” she continued.  

“Confidence is a thread that weaves itself through everything that we do. It supports us. Let’s follow that thread.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
CM Shinde’s letter reveals: Vedanta told state to seek ‘Central Govt alig...Premium
CM Shinde’s letter reveals: Vedanta told state to seek ‘Central Govt alig...
Months after they fled war, Indian students start making the journey back...Premium
Months after they fled war, Indian students start making the journey back...
In the US’s F-16 package to Pakistan, India’s concernsPremium
In the US’s F-16 package to Pakistan, India’s concerns
Ambedkar remark cited in Karnataka HC order deeply offensive, acceptabili...Premium
Ambedkar remark cited in Karnataka HC order deeply offensive, acceptabili...

“Confidence gives you the opportunity to choose what you project to the world. Without confidence, people can be forced to change parts of themselves. With it, you can express yourself as the person you wanna be.” Zibby added. 

Concluding, she said, “Start with thinking and then move on to doing. Confidence is not an innate quality. Real work needs to be done.” 

For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-09-2022 at 08:20:46 am
Next Story

As four-day carnival at Kartavya Path winds up, I&B to offer cultural programmes for a month

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

srushti rao
Artist explores ‘deeper meanings of belonging, relationships’ through abstract artworks
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 16: Latest News
Advertisement