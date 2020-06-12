When something happens, we can’t tell if it’s good or bad for us: Dr Janki Santoke

In this video, Dr Janki Santoke explains why we must not complain because everything happens for an appropriate reason. She shares a simple story about an old man who owned an excellent horse, which the king wanted for himself, but the man refused because it was dear to his son. And after a few days, his son fell from the horse, which people considered an unfortunate incident. But the old man said he didn’t know if it was a bad or good thing. After a few days, the village announced it was going to war and asked all the physically active men to join the army. Eventually, it turned out that the accident was the best thing that could have happened as his son stayed back with him.

“And so it is with life, we keep on thinking ‘this is a good thing that has happened, this is a bad thing that has happened. But the fact of the matter is, we don’t know. We don’t know what is coming ahead. So we don’t know whether truly this is good or bad. Doesn’t it make more sense for us to concentrate on doing what we should be doing rather than making judgments in areas we don’t know something about? Think back on life, has it not happened that when an event took place, you felt bad about it but later on, it turned out to be good. Or when an event happened, you felt good about it. But later on, the same event proved bad for us. A balance in life brings unmatched happiness,” said Dr Santoke.

ALSO READ: When you accept yourself, the world recognizes you: Muniba Mazari

Rather than wondering what went right or wrong, let’s go with the flow.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd