Five things to keep in mind for better decision making

Taking decisions is not easy and no matter how much you brood over a certain topic, you may at times end up making a wrong decision. Also, there are times when people around us impact our decisions, though indirectly, and we bear the brunt of the bad decision.

Life coach Nipa Asharam suggested a few truths that we need to embrace for better decision making. According to her, not coming to terms with certain things can waste a lot of time and effort, and action that won’t give the outcome we want.

“Here are five things that I know we all need to accept so we make better decisions and put our energy where it matters,” she captioned the post.

*Not everyone is going to have the same response to a situation as you. We say things like ‘I would have never done what he/she did’, it is pointless. People respond to a situation based on what they think works for them.

*Just because you miss the presence of someone– say, a friend that you had a fallout or a break up with– does not mean you are meant to fix it. Separate both, so you can see things for what they are. Missing is just feeling a void and that can attract new people who are right for you.

*If someone wants to, they will. So, don’t do two things– make excuses for them or try to fix them thinking that is what they need to take the action you want.

*Having unbreakable faith in the universe does not mean difficult times won’t come, or losses won’t happen– it just means it all is a part of a journey that can evolve us and make our coping mechanisms powerful.

*No response is a response. Allow people to be exactly how they want to be — in that you see the whole truth.

