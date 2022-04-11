Positive living: Here are five healthy habits to inculcate right now

The 20s are a self-improvement phase. A very small habit that you build in your early 20s determines the rest of your life. Habit can either make you or break you completely. So, it is important to understand the sensitivity of this time and take action upon it. This YouTube video talks about the five habits that every youngster should inculcate.

Jot down your thoughts

It is time for self-discovery, and in this process, lots of people start juggling with their thoughts which consume an immense amount of energy. Jotting down the self-doubt, and inner thoughts on a piece of paper can save a lot of energy and give clarity.

Be grateful

Be grateful for what you have. Showing gratitude towards certain things helps you stay grounded. Practising this on a regular basis will lower your stress levels and improve your interpersonal and intrapersonal relationships.

Clean your own mess

Start by making your own bed in the morning. It gives you the feeling of self-accomplishment. Cleaning your room, and hanging the clothes correctly gives a certain amount of confidence, and satisfaction.

Start meditating

Mediation is one of the best things you can do if moving forward peacefully is a goal in your life. Just simple breathing exercises bring a lot of positive change. It is said if a person wants to control their mind and emotions then first they should learn to control their breath.

Interact with new people

We all can learn so much about life, career, and people just by having a normal conversation with somebody who is not known to us. So keep interacting with people who are not of your age, are way more experienced. This will make you aware of the things you don’t know.

