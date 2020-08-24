How to stay calm: Try 30 seconds of mindfulness

Phil says he first developed his own '3x3' method for mindfulness when his daughter turned one. (Source: YouTube/TEDx Talks)

In a world full of multiple stressors and anxieties, everyone needs a little break to calm themselves. When you’re caught in the moment, and feel an overwhelming sense of dread, you need something to bring you back to reality. This is where mindfulness comes in. Phil Boissiere, in his TED talk, enlightens the listeners about the benefits of practising mindfulness.

“From Fortune 500 companies to elementary schools, mindfulness practices are being used every day in practical application and controlled studies with wonderful outcomes. Unfortunately, most of us tend to pump the brakes when we think about sequestering even a small amount of time or a quiet space to practice mindfulness,” Phil says. “What if I told you that the benefits of mindfulness could be obtained in as little as 30 seconds in almost any setting?”

Phil says he first developed his own ‘3×3’ method for mindfulness when his daughter turned one. Juggling parenting and work were giving him immense stress, and he was constantly experiencing headaches and anxiety. But this method helped to alleviate his stress.

“The 3×3 method is extremely simple. All you’re going to do is identify one physical object in the environment, name it, and take one deep breath, and repeat it three times,” he continues. Phil recommends this strategy to all, in order to reduce their physiological response to stress. “Every moment has meaning. Time is precious. Don’t miss out,” he concludes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd