scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 24, 2020
Top news

How to stay calm: Try 30 seconds of mindfulness

Phil Boissiere, in his TED talk, enlightens the listeners about the benefits of practising mindfulness.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 24, 2020 7:00:25 am
life positive, life positive thoughts, life positive quotes, positive thoughts inspirational life, inspirational life thoughts, inspirational life movies, motivational positive quotes, motivational stories motivational positive stories, motivational movies, motivational thoughts for life, inspirational thoughts for life, positive life news, positive life stories,Phil says he first developed his own '3x3' method for mindfulness when his daughter turned one. (Source: YouTube/TEDx Talks)

In a world full of multiple stressors and anxieties, everyone needs a little break to calm themselves. When you’re caught in the moment, and feel an overwhelming sense of dread, you need something to bring you back to reality. This is where mindfulness comes in. Phil Boissiere, in his TED talk, enlightens the listeners about the benefits of practising mindfulness.

“From Fortune 500 companies to elementary schools, mindfulness practices are being used every day in practical application and controlled studies with wonderful outcomes. Unfortunately, most of us tend to pump the brakes when we think about sequestering even a small amount of time or a quiet space to practice mindfulness,” Phil says. “What if I told you that the benefits of mindfulness could be obtained in as little as 30 seconds in almost any setting?”

Phil says he first developed his own ‘3×3’ method for mindfulness when his daughter turned one. Juggling parenting and work were giving him immense stress, and he was constantly experiencing headaches and anxiety. But this method helped to alleviate his stress.

1x1

“The 3×3 method is extremely simple. All you’re going to do is identify one physical object in the environment, name it, and take one deep breath, and repeat it three times,” he continues. Phil recommends this strategy to all, in order to reduce their physiological response to stress. “Every moment has meaning. Time is precious. Don’t miss out,” he concludes.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

ganesh chaturthi 2020
How people celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi amid COVID-19 pandemic

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 24: Latest News

Advertisement