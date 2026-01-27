Lara Dutta reflects on her decision to get married, never wanting to depend on any man: ‘Not when I was a spring chicken’

Lara Dutta, 47, once candidly admitted that her decision to marry former tennis champion Mahesh Bhupathi was well thought through. “I didn’t get married when I was a spring chicken. I took my time. I built my career out. I had a certain amount of financial stability, which was very important for me. Never ever wanted to be dependent on any man. Never will. I didn’t get married because I wanted to be financially taken care of for my life,” she told BeautybyBiE on YouTube.

She added, “I think I had reached a stage in my career and my life that the only reason why I said, yes, I am ready for marriage is because I knew I wanted to start a family. So, when I had my daughter, she wasn’t a byproduct of something that just happened along the way. She was very much wanted. When something is that coveted, then you want to give it the time. I didn’t think there was any movie that was offered to me in the first 4-4.5 years of Saira’s life.”