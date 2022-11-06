Kylie Jenner says she has the ‘toughest skin on the planet’, courtesy of social media trolls

Kylie Jenner has come a long way from being the shy girl on Keeping Up With The Kardashians to becoming a billionaire and being featured on the cover of Forbes. She is also one of the most-followed people on Instagram. Recently on Hailey Bieber’s YouTube channel, Jenner opened up about motherhood and how her approach towards things has changed since.

Check out the video here:

She talks about how she “lives through” her kids when they celebrate Halloween.

Hailey asks her about social media, and how her relationship with it has changed since she became a mom. “I think that when I showed my personality too much or shared a little bit too much, people just had more access to say things about the real me. So I decided to push back a little bit. When I started having kids, I now just have a different relationship with social media and I think my priorities are just in a different place,” Kylie says in the video.

She also talks about how she has “real life sh*t to do now”. Earlier, she would live for social media — wake up and Snapchat her breakfast even.

On putting herself out there so much, she says, “I think that things just get overanalysed and misconstrued and you kind of just have to accept that. I think that I probably have the toughest skin on the planet because millions of people have said things about me, decided who I am… it’s hard to swallow that.”

Jenner has definitely taken a lot of social media bullies in her stride throughout her career. Right from the time she got her lip fillers to the blame that was put on her for the ‘Kylie lip challenge’ to more recently, when Travis Scott was slammed when multiple people died at his concert due to crowd rush.

With kids and so many other exciting things going on in her life, Jenner is sure to stay productively occupied, something that may help her maintain a balance between real and reel.

