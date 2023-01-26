‘So ignorant’: Kylie Jenner criticised for wearing the controversial Givenchy noose necklace

Kylie Jenner recently created an uproar when she occupied the front seat at the Schiaparelli’s Spring-Summer 2023 couture show wearing a faux lion head jutting out of her strapless black dress. The appearance led many to criticise Kylie and the brand for promoting “trophy hunting”. And now, it looks like the beauty mogul’s Paris Fashion Week outing is clouded with another controversy.

Hours after the Schiaparelli show, the 25-year-old was spotted in Paris wearing the highly controversial noose-shaped necklace from Givenchy which debuted in the brand’s Spring 2022 collection in October 2021 amid a wave of criticism.

Kyler Jenner wears the controversial Givenchy noose necklace 😳 people are saying this racist and wrong pic.twitter.com/WuRZlH3GZe — Poetik Flakko (@FlakkoPoetik) January 26, 2023

Kylie paired the jewel with a body-hugging electric blue dress and glittering pink boots from the fashion house. This piece of accessory, as expected, didn’t go down well with people who criticised Kylie, asking her to educate herself about black history.

“Kylie wearing a noose necklace in 2023. Please. You can’t tell me she’s oblivious. All of the stylists and people approving her looks? And she’s a mother to black children. How are you this clueless?! So ignorant,” a user tweeted.

Not Kylie who has two half black children wearing a NOOSE necklace when the noose is a literal hate symbol towards black people https://t.co/ZXCwCfg4lx — Annmarie (@mentalmommy_) January 25, 2023

Another wrote: “How can someone not understand what is controversial about a noose necklace on the neck of a white woman whose people hung Black Americans with this very object?”

As Kylie posted pictures of her look on Instagram, the comment section quickly flooded with netizens explaining how donning this accessory is “not okay”.

The goose necklace first came under scanner after fashion watchdog Diet Prada shared pictures of the same alongside the infamous Burberry noose, which was termed a “suicide hoodie” in 2019. “You’d think the industry would’ve learned not to put things that resemble nooses around a model’s neck after the whole @Burberry noose hoodie debacle in 2019…” the caption read.

Burberry went on to apologise after it was criticised by one of its own models, Liz Kennedy, who said that “suicide is not fashion”.

“It is not glamorous nor edgy and since this show is dedicated to the youth expressing their voice, here I go. Riccardo Tisci and everyone at Burberry it is beyond me how you could let a look resembling a noose hanging from a neck out on the runway. How could anyone overlook this and think it would be okay to do this, especially in a line dedicated to young girls and youth,” she wrote.

Eerily similar to the noose hoodie, Givenchy added the noose necklace to its Spring 2022-Ready to Wear collection. “This @givenchyofficial necklace that just came down the runway steers dangerously close to that same territory. Really makes you wonder how no one noticed, but alas… history repeats itself,” Diet Prada wrote further.

