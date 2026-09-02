Krystle Dsouza’s face becomes talking point on The Traitors; what actor has said about surgery

Krystle Dsouza has long caught the internet’s attention for her transformation. The actor, a popular face in the Indian television industry, is currently in the spotlight because of The Traitors Season 2. As the show aired, Dsouza soon became a talking point as netizens began speculating about her cosmetic work.

When a user shared a clip of her from the show on Instagram and captioned it, “Respectfully, what is wrong with her face? Her face doesn’t move”, the actor clapped back in the comments with: “I must be so good at what I do that you have nothing else other than my appearance to talk bad about!! You can do a better ‘hate PR job’. Level up.”

Dsouza had previously dismissed rumours of cosmetic enhancements during a 2024 chat with Brut India, saying: “I have never gotten any cosmetic surgery done. In 17 years, any person is bound to change, in terms of facial and body structure.”

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

“If I did get a surgery, it was for my sinus, because I had a deviated septum. Once a person grows up, they realise what kind of makeup looks good on them, what clothes suit them, what their skin tone is. Now, my bank balance is enough to afford good clothes and makeup. Maybe that’s why I look so different now,” she further shared, adding: “You’re comparing a 34-year-old with a 17-year-old. Imagine how much her face and body must have changed.”

The actor’s dermatologist, Dr Apratim Goel, also commented underneath But India’s Instagram reel to clarify: “Why is everyone so adamant on the fact that she has done the surgery? She had never gone under the knife, and I can say this as her dermatologist.”

Dsouza says her face and body have changed in 17 years. (Source: Instagram/@krystledsouza) Dsouza says her face and body have changed in 17 years. (Source: Instagram/@krystledsouza)

In case you’ve been contemplating going under the knife, here are two things you should keep in mind:

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Know why you want it

Sonal Khangarot, licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist, The Answer Room, says that society’s ever evolving definition of beauty exerts profound influence on those contemplating procedures like rhinoplasty or fillers. “The omnipresence of idealised images in media, and the rise of social platforms showcasing curated perfection, is enough to amplify personal insecurities,” she tells indianexpress.com.

According to Khangarot, the psychological impact of cosmetic procedures is multifaceted, with many patients experiencing enhanced self esteem and body image post surgery. Therefore, navigating the fine line between personal autonomy and societal expectations is crucial when considering aesthetic enhancements. Instead of being influenced simply, she recommends people to think and introspect deeply and discern their desire from external influences.

“Consulting with mental health professionals can provide clarity, ensuring that decisions are rooted in personal wellbeing rather than a response to social pressure,” Khangarot reiterates.

Know what you are getting into

Dr Vashisht Dikshit, Consultant – Plastic and cosmetic surgery, Gleneagles Hospital Parel adds that procedures like rhinoplasty, popularly known as a nose job, reshapes the nose to improve facial balance and, in some cases, even corrects breathing.

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But while these procedures deliver natural-looking results and boost confidence, he stresses that they should always be performed by a qualified and experienced plastic surgeon or dermatologist after a detailed facial assessment.

Agreeing with Khangarot, he says that patients must have realistic expectations. “Understand that many filler treatments are temporary and require maintenance, disclose their complete medical history, and carefully follow all pre- and post-procedure instructions to minimise the risk of complications and achieve safe, satisfactory outcomes,” he concludes.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.