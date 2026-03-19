Kriti Sanon’s ‘haircut therapy’: Decoding the psychology of why a new look resets your mood

The urge to chop your hair off hits the hardest when you are going through a particularly tumultuous phase of life. A new colour, feathery bangs or a fresh fade has the power to turn your bad mood upside down, and Kriti Sanon can attest to that. On social media, she shared a few photos of her latest look. “A good haircut is my kinda therapy! 💇🏻‍♀️🥰 It’s an instant reset, mood uplift & new energy! 🦋,” the Do Patti actor mentioned in the caption of her Instagram post.

Why is a haircut associated with a better mood?

Deepti Chandy, Therapist & COO, Anna Chandy & Associates, said that a haircut is often described as a refresh, even a detox, because psychologically, we link it to a shift in mood. After a breakup or a period of emotional upheaval, many people feel an almost immediate urge to cut their hair, get bangs, or experiment with colour. The act itself becomes symbolic. “By changing something external and visible, we attempt to mark an internal transition. It feels like a reset – a way of signalling that something has shifted,” she said.