Kriti Sanon’s ‘haircut therapy’: Decoding the psychology of why a new look resets your mood

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
The urge to chop your hair off hits the hardest when you are going through a particularly tumultuous phase of life. A new colour, feathery bangs or a fresh fade has the power to turn your bad mood upside down, and Kriti Sanon can attest to that. On social media, she shared a few photos of her latest look. “A good haircut is my kinda therapy! 💇🏻♀️🥰 It’s an instant reset, mood uplift & new energy! 🦋,” the Do Patti actor mentioned in the caption of her Instagram post.
Deepti Chandy, Therapist & COO, Anna Chandy & Associates, said that a haircut is often described as a refresh, even a detox, because psychologically, we link it to a shift in mood. After a breakup or a period of emotional upheaval, many people feel an almost immediate urge to cut their hair, get bangs, or experiment with colour. The act itself becomes symbolic. “By changing something external and visible, we attempt to mark an internal transition. It feels like a reset – a way of signalling that something has shifted,” she said.
For both women and men, hair is closely tied to identity and self-image. Chandy explained that it significantly shapes how we see ourselves and how we believe others perceive us. “For many women, shaving their head can feel like losing more than just hair; it can feel like shedding aspects of vanity or culturally defined femininity. This underscores how emotionally charged hair can be and how deeply it is woven into personal identity,” she told indianexpress.com.
At the same time, altering one’s hair offers a sense of control. During moments of uncertainty, such as a breakup or a major life change, modifying one’s appearance can feel like reclaiming agency. Chandy shared that it becomes a tangible action in situations where much feels intangible. A new haircut can signal renewal, quietly declaring, “This is a new version of me.” “Ultimately, it is less about the hair itself and more about the meaning attached to it – reinvention, autonomy, and the comfort of choosing change on one’s own terms,” she added.
According to her, changing one’s appearance can positively impact mood. “When we get a new hairstyle, it is not just about the change itself – it is also about the validation that often follows. People notice, they compliment you, and you begin to feel better about the choice you have made,” said Chandy, adding that this response creates a positive feedback loop.
“You feel good about doing something new, others reinforce it with their reactions, and that affirmation strengthens your confidence. This cycle of change and validation contributes directly to an uplift in mood,” she concluded.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.