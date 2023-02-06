Kriti Sanon says she ‘swears by’ this skincare habit after pack-up

Apart from being a phenomenal actor, Kriti Sanon is an out-and-out skincare enthusiast who makes sure to give her skin the pampering it rightfully deserves. From following a dedicated morning routine for her face to not skipping removing makeup at night, Kriti keeps sharing her beauty secrets with her followers.

In keeping with the same, the actor recently took to her YouTube channel to reveal one habit she absolutely “swears by”. Wondering what is it? It’s double-cleansing her face at the end of her shoots. Check out the video below.

In the video, Kriti started off by thoroughly removing her makeup using a cleansing oil followed by rinsing her face. “You can use micellar water or cleansing balm. I love cleansing oils,” she mentioned.

While most people finish off their skin cleansing routine by washing their face once, the actor followed this by giving her face a final cleanse using a facewash. Finally, Kriti patted her face dry using a soft towel.

Sharing the benefits, Dr Sudheendra G Udbalker, Consultant Dermatology, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore told indianexpress.com, “Double cleansing helps in removing all the dirt, oil, sweat and any products applied on the skin. It helps the skin to recover and breathe, thereby, allowing the natural repair process to happen.”

She added that it is essential to remove all makeup before hitting the bed ” for the skin to recover and allow the natural repair process to happen”.

Agreeing, Dr Hema Soujanya, Consultant Dermatologist, Manipal Hospitals, Vijayawada, explained: “The first cleanser will remove dirt and excess oils from the day, break down any makeup, and clean your skin. This is one advantage of double cleansing. Your specific skin type or concern will be addressed by the second cleanser, which should have agents that moisturise, smooth, or exfoliate while also treating acne. Performing both procedures will ensure that any treatment and moisturising are not ineffective.”

Prior to this, the Mimi actor had shared a skincare tip she “learned too late in life”. “The first time we think of skincare, we take care of our face. We forget that it is connected to the neck,” she added, explaining why it’s crucial to take care of your neck too.

“Our generation has something called ‘tech lines’. These are lines here (on the neck) because we are always on our phones or iPads and the neck is always bent down. Everything you put on your face, put it all the way till your décolletage. Don’t forget your neck. Otherwise, you are going to get tech lines,” she said.

