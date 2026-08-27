Kriti Sanon’s no-fuss glow routine is all about these 2 ingredients: ‘I’m very religious about it’

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Kriti Sanon is the founder of a vegan, PETA-certified, sustainable skincare brand, so most online videos highlighting her glow routine feature products from the line. But while speaking to Humans of Bombay, the Cocktail 2 actor was asked to get honest about her daily skincare routine “beyond Hyphen products”.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
To that, Sanon replied: “I do use rose water. Glycerin sometimes, like together. I think I’ve used it for ages. Honestly, I use all my products. So it might sound like a plug right now. But I’m very religious about it. I think consistency is key.”
Dr Poonam Patel, Clinical Cosmetologist & Founder of LookLush Aesthetic & Laser Centre, says a new “glass skin” recipe makes the rounds every few weeks, and Kriti Sanon has highlighted two key ingredients in traditional skincare: rose water and glycerin. “There’s a reason these keep coming back. Together, they give that soft, lit-from-within finish people chase,” she said. However, she said that one mask won’t get you glass skin: “That comes from consistency.”
Agreeing, Dr Satish Bhatia, a board-certified dermatologist in Mumbai, says one thing clearly: You should not blindly copy every step a celebrity follows. “The real goal is to understand what actually keeps the skin healthy. What looks good under makeup, filters, studio lighting, and professional treatments may not always suit normal everyday skin,” he tells indianexpress.com.
According to him, one good thing about Sanon’s skincare routine is the “focus on hydration and protecting the skin barrier”. Honestly, that is where most good skincare begins.
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“Healthy glowing skin usually does not come from expensive products alone. It comes from doing the basics consistently — using a gentle face wash, applying moisturiser regularly, sleeping well, drinking enough water, using sunscreen daily, and getting professional treatments only when needed,” Bhatia shares, adding that only after the skin barrier becomes stable should you add treatments for pigmentation, acne, pores, or ageing.
A few things first. Dr Patel suggests doing a patch test on your inner arm, especially if your skin runs sensitive. “Make sure you apply sunscreen the next morning. That isn’t optional,” she warned.
“That glassy look comes from a settled routine, not a single sitting. If breakouts or pigmentation keep returning, see an aesthetic expert before piling on more home remedies,” she concluded.