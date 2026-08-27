Kriti Sanon’s no-fuss glow routine is all about these 2 ingredients: ‘I’m very religious about it’

Kriti Sanon is the founder of a vegan, PETA-certified, sustainable skincare brand, so most online videos highlighting her glow routine feature products from the line. But while speaking to Humans of Bombay, the Cocktail 2 actor was asked to get honest about her daily skincare routine “beyond Hyphen products”.

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To that, Sanon replied: “I do use rose water. Glycerin sometimes, like together. I think I’ve used it for ages. Honestly, I use all my products. So it might sound like a plug right now. But I’m very religious about it. I think consistency is key.”