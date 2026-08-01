‘Camera catches it all’: Kriti Sanon’s first ramp walk did not go well — here’s why

Kriti Sanon may come across as a super-confident actor taking on Bollywood, but as a kid, she was quite the opposite. “I was actually a very shy kid who had stage fright; who was not confident at all. Even to face the camera. I think my first ramp walk, I messed it up. I was so nervous for my photoshoot that I know it did not go well. Because when you are conscious, the camera catches it all,” she shared during a recent conversation with digital creator Ahmad Al Marzooqi.

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