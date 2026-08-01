‘Camera catches it all’: Kriti Sanon’s first ramp walk did not go well — here’s why

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Kriti Sanon may come across as a super-confident actor taking on Bollywood, but as a kid, she was quite the opposite. “I was actually a very shy kid who had stage fright; who was not confident at all. Even to face the camera. I think my first ramp walk, I messed it up. I was so nervous for my photoshoot that I know it did not go well. Because when you are conscious, the camera catches it all,” she shared during a recent conversation with digital creator Ahmad Al Marzooqi.
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Sonal Khangarot, licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist at The Answer Room, says that stage fright and the fear of not being ‘good enough’ often stem from internalised pressure and self-doubt. Khangarot suggests that to cope, performers can start by breaking down what defines a ‘good’ performance—assessing technique, presence, and audience engagement.
Khangarot notes, “As a psychologist, the pressure to prove oneself in high-stakes environments can amplify feelings of inadequacy, even when success is evident. In certain cases, it can eventually result in social anxiety as well.
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Dr Rahul Chandhok, head psychiatrist and head consultant, Mental Health and Behavioural Science, Artemis Hospitals, describes it as “a pervasive and often enfeebling psychological condition” where an individual experiences an extreme fear of being a part of social situations and interactions.
He adds that the symptoms can be felt physically, emotionally, and behaviourally. “Physical symptoms include experiencing rapid heartbeat, sweating, trembling, nausea, and difficulty breathing. Emotionally, people with social anxiety are likely to feel extreme self-consciousness, dread, or panic in social settings. Behaviourally, such people may avoid social situations altogether or endure them with extreme discomfort,” he says.
“In such cases, the inner critic can be louder than the applause. To manage this, artists can benefit from grounding practices like reflective journaling, therapy, or mentorship within their field. Building a strong, supportive inner voice — and acknowledging growth over perfection — helps in silencing doubt when it matters most,” she concludes.