‘I can’t get enough of it’: Decoding the science behind Kriti Sanon’s favourite new skincare active

When Kriti Sanon dropped her new reel talking about exosomes in skincare, it caught everyone’s attention. But does it really deserve a spot in our daily routine? In the video, Kriti explained what exosomes are and why they are perfect for oily and acne-prone skin types:

“This one skincare tech that everyone is obsessed with. It is genuinely all over my feed, and I can’t get enough of it. It is exosomes. For all the right reasons, I think exosomes are amazing. What is exosome technology? It is basically an advanced encapsulation technique which breaks down your actives into super, super, super tiny particles so that they seep in deeper into your skin and hence give you a lot more effective results,” shared Kriti, adding that it also gives you “10 times more hydration, without giving you a greasy or heavy feeling.”