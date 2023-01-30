Athiya Shetty’s lehenga for mehendi ceremony was encrusted with over 39,000 Swarovski crystals

Actor Athiya Shetty and cricket KL Rahul’s wedding was a dreamy affair, and the pictures from the various ceremonies shared by the couple and other family members stand testament to the same. For the many functions, Athiya opted for pastel hues and her look for the mehendi ceremony was no different. Recently, she shared pictures from the ceremony, which took place a day prior to the wedding.

Needless to say, Athiya made for a stunning bride-to-be in a gorgeous custom-made 24-kali chikankari lehenga by designer Anjul Bhandari. It was paired with a matching round-neck blouse and a dupatta, which was worn like a cape. The designer shared that the handwoven heirloom georgette lehenga was embellished with baby pearls and sequins. “This piece was encrusted with over 39,000 Swarovski crystals,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

Like all other wedding looks donned by Athiya, this too was styled by Ami Patel who shared that the chikankari in the lehenga was “hand-embroidered by the women artisans in the villages around Lucknow”.

ALSO READ | Athiya Shetty looks elegant in kanchivaram silk sari for her Muhurtham ceremony

What made the actor’s mehendi ensemble even more special was that Athiya chose to accessorise it with her maternal grandmother’s earrings — a pair of enormous mint green chaand baalis. Further, she elevated this look with a matching maang tikka, bangles, and her solitaire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

For the occasion, Rahul opted for a sage green kurta with a matching half jacket and a pair of white pyjamas.

What followed next was the couple’s sangeet ceremony for which Athiya slipped into a sequin white ensemble complete with a matching oversized blazer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@klrahul)

The décor for the mehendi ceremony was done by Rani Pink who shared that the event “was honestly so spectacular and looked like a dream!”

“Athiya & I sat on the colour boards, we hand-painted every element to get the mood board right, I travelled to Jaipur and worked with my artisans to block print these gorgeous tents and malmal drapes. We flooded every corner of the garden with blooming bougainvillaeas in hot pink, coral and white. The perfect colour pop for a beautiful winter day,” the designer shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rani Pink (@ranipinklove)

Saying that the affair “was out of a fairytale book”, she added, “And as the sunset, the milky bulbs came on like twinkling lights against a painted sky.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!