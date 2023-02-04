scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Will Kiara Advani be a Manish Malhotra bride? A look at times she donned the designer’s ensembles

Speculations are rife that Kiara Advani will be wearing a Manish Malhotra ensemble for her rumoured wedding with Sidharth Malhotra on February 6

Kiara ManishKiara Advani and Manish Malhotra at Jaisalmer airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Rumour mill is abuzz that actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who have always been tight-lipped about their romance, are all set to tie the knot on February 6 in a destination wedding at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Kiara was spotted outside Manish Malhotra’s residence recently, making the fans believe that the actor is going to don the designer’s creation for her d-day. The actor shares a close bond with the designer and is often seen wearing his ensembles.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane and revisit Kiara’s stunning Manish Malhotra looks.

Kiara Advani in a pink lehenga

Kiara Advani looked ethereal in a blush pink lehenga set that had feather and shimmer detailing over it. The gorgeous ensemble was part of the designer’s ‘Khaab’ collection. The actor also wore jewellery designed by Manish Malhotra to accessorise her stunning look.

Kiara Advani looked divine in this white sari

Kiara looked splendid and divine in a white and nude hand-embroidered chikankari sari with a pearl neckline blouse. The actor again wore jewellery designed by Malhotra and opted for kohled eyes and glowy makeup to complete her look.

Kiara looked angelic in a bright pink suit

Kiara looked gorgeous in Malhotra’s festive season collection, Ruhaaniyat. Describing her look, the designer wrote on his Instagram, “Kiara Advani looks mesmerising in our colour narrative for the festive season in #Ruhaaniyat gracefully wearing our fuschia pink zardosi peshwaz kurta, draped with a sky turquoise blue organza dupatta with old-world zari embroidery”.

ALSO READ |Jennifer Aniston dons a Manish Malhotra lehenga for upcoming film, Murder Mystery 2

Kiara Advani turned showstopper for the designer

Kiara turned showstopper for the designer in 2021 and made heads turn in a dazzling silver lehenga that defined contemporary Indian haute couture. The actor’s lehenga set had intricate beadwork all throughout.

Kiara looked amazing in a golden sari

Kiara looked impressive in this fluid metallic gold colour sari that was inspired by an abstract ikat artwork. The actor wore huge polki earrings, glowy makeup with a strong eyebrow and open wavy hair to complete her look.

Kiara looked elegant in a black sari

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara looked mesmerising in a classic and chic black chiffon sari. The actor wore a statement green and white necklace with the outfit. She also put on a small black bindi and nude makeup, and had her hair tied in a low bun.

Are you excited to see Kiara’s wedding ensemble?

A painting by Raja Ravi Varma at Gallery G in Bengaluru
Gallery G traces the history of Indian art as it celebrates 20th anniversary
