Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
‘Marriage is a beautiful testament to love’: When Kiara Advani penned a note on ‘truly special wedding’ moments

In another post, she also spoke about looking up to her parents for the "perfect marriage"

kiara advaniThrowback to when Kiara Advani wrote a beautiful note (Source: Kiara Advani/Varinder Chawla)

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are set to tie the knot on February 6, 2023 as per various reports. Ahead of the wedding, fans and followers are digging up their social media. And one user posted a throwback of a letter penned by Kiara on what she learned from her friends’ weddings.

Take a look.

Marriage is a beautiful testament to love. And your wedding is a celebration of the new journey you are going to embark upon. I’ve seen my friends get married, and learned that ultimately, it’s the small moments you’ll cherish forever — your mother-in-law adorning you with floral jewellery, your friends applying haldi on you, the first look you exchange with your husband as you walk toward him to be his bride. Enjoy them, they will be precious memories for life,” the Shershaah actor wrote.

Emphasising that a lot of hard work goes into planning a spectacular and truly special wedding, she further wrote, “You may be extremely busy during the preparations, but don’t lose track of what’s important. Spend quality time with your family and involve your loved ones in the decision-making.”

The Govinda Naam Mera actor summed it all up, “I know some of you may worry about things you have no control over. Will everyone like the food? Will the weather be ideal? Will all the guests have fun? And so on. But don’t get upset if something doesn’t go as planned on your wedding day; it really is irrelevant. Just look in to your to-be husband‘s eyes and know that you’ll be sharing your forever with him. Celebrate that, most of all, and everything will come together.”

Not only this, Kiara, has always spoken about her parents and their beautiful marriage.

In a post on May 10, 2022 showing a glimpse of her parents from their wedding day, the 30-year-old wrote, “Here’s one of my favourite pictures of my parents. I have always looked up to them for the perfect marriage! Their blessings are always with me…now I need yours!”

Are you getting the dreamy wedding vibes?

