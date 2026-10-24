Pregnant Kiara Advani reveals love for bath salts: ‘I have to have a bathtub’

Kiara Advani, in a conversation with Arova, opens up about her love for bath salts, describing how much she enjoys indulging in them—the whole process of a hot shower with great moisture.

“When I bought my first home, I said I have to have a bathtub and bath salts. It was the most indulgent experience: myself in a hot tub, all the lovely shower gels and those bath salts and just have a wonderful evening…,” she adds.

What do bath salts do to your body?

Bath salts can be a soothing addition to a relaxation routine, but they don’t keep skin healthy, says Dr Arunima Ray, dermatologist at Narayana RN Tagore Hospital, Mukundapur, Kolkata.