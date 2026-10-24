Pregnant Kiara Advani reveals love for bath salts: ‘I have to have a bathtub’

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Kiara Advani, in a conversation with Arova, opens up about her love for bath salts, describing how much she enjoys indulging in them—the whole process of a hot shower with great moisture.
“When I bought my first home, I said I have to have a bathtub and bath salts. It was the most indulgent experience: myself in a hot tub, all the lovely shower gels and those bath salts and just have a wonderful evening…,” she adds.
What do bath salts do to your body?
Bath salts can be a soothing addition to a relaxation routine, but they don’t keep skin healthy, says Dr Arunima Ray, dermatologist at Narayana RN Tagore Hospital, Mukundapur, Kolkata.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
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When dissolved in warm water, salts such as Epsom salt or sea salt may help the body feel relaxed, ease general muscle stiffness after a long day, and soften rough areas such as the feet. Additionally, people suffering from conditions like psoriasis or eczema also find saltwater soaks comforting, as they can temporarily reduce itching and irritation.
That said, the skin barrier is delicate, warns Dr Ray,
“Frequent or prolonged salt baths can strip the skin of its natural oils and leave it feeling dry, tight, itchy, or red. Very hot water can make this worse. If you have open cuts, an active skin infection, severe dryness, or a flare of eczema or psoriasis, it is best to speak to a dermatologist before using bath salts,” she adds.
How often should they be used
For most people, using bath salts once or twice a week is enough, says Dr Ray. She also suggests ways to make the most of bath salts without harming your skin.
- Use lukewarm rather than hot water
- Add the salt according to the product instructions, and soak for about 15 to 20 minutes.
- Avoid scrubbing the skin with salt crystals
- Rinse off afterwards if the product advises it
- Apply a fragrance-free moisturiser while the skin is still slightly damp. This helps seal in moisture and prevents the skin from becoming dry after the bath.
She also advises choosing a simple, well-formulated product rather than one with strong fragrances, dyes, or glitter, as these ingredients can trigger irritation in sensitive skin.
If your goal is relaxation, a bath salt soak can certainly be enjoyable and helpful. But if you are using it to manage a skin condition, it should only support and not replace the treatment prescribed by your dermatologist.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.