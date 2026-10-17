Mom-to-be Kiara Advani, 35, reveals her skincare ‘non-negotiable’: ‘I drink sunscreen’

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Kiara Advani, 35, who recently announced her second pregnancy, continues to amaze us with healthy, glowing skin. The secret, apparently, lies in sun protection. At a launch event a few months ago, the Toxic actor got candid about her skincare staples, and trust us, we are taking notes.
“Sunscreen is non-negotiable. It’s just my most favourite. I drink sunscreen. For me, that’s such an important product in my whole routine. I like to mix a serum and moisturiser. Then I go in with cleansing, toning, moisturising, serum and sunscreen,” the mother-to-be said at the launch of Pond’s advanced skincare range.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Sunscreen during pregnancy: what to note
Dr Seema Oberoi Lall, consultant dermatologist at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, told indianexpress.com that pregnant women must not skip physical sunscreen for sun protection. “These sunscreens usually contain micronising oxide or iron oxide,” she clarified, which is safe for expecting women. However, chemical sunscreens are a big no-no.
To be on the safe side, she said it is best to consult a dermatologist during pregnancy to help you build a skincare routine suited to your skin type and concerns, ensuring all ingredients are safe.
As for other skincare ingredients to avoid during pregnancy, she strictly warned against using “retinoid or vitamin A-based products”, along with those containing metals such as “hydroquinone, Arbutin, and even heavy mineral makeup”. “These are usually found in anti-ageing and anti-acne creams”, Dr Lall added.
Sunscreen rules to swear by
Dr Rinky Kapoor, consultant dermatologist, cosmetic dermatologist and dermato-surgeon at The Esthetic Clinics, Mumbai, shared that you must apply a generous layer of sunscreen to the face, hands, neck, and the back of your ears for effective results.
“Do not ditch or skip sunscreen even on cloudy days or when staying indoors. That’s because UV rays can easily penetrate through windows when you choose to stay indoors,” she told indianexpress.com.
She reiterated that sunscreen cannot block 100 per cent of UV rays; therefore, “reapplication every 2-3 hours and taking additional protective measures, like wearing hats and sunglasses” is crucial for a healthy skin barrier.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.