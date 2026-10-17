Mom-to-be Kiara Advani, 35, reveals her skincare ‘non-negotiable’: ‘I drink sunscreen’

Kiara Advani, 35, who recently announced her second pregnancy, continues to amaze us with healthy, glowing skin. The secret, apparently, lies in sun protection. At a launch event a few months ago, the Toxic actor got candid about her skincare staples, and trust us, we are taking notes.

“Sunscreen is non-negotiable. It’s just my most favourite. I drink sunscreen. For me, that’s such an important product in my whole routine. I like to mix a serum and moisturiser. Then I go in with cleansing, toning, moisturising, serum and sunscreen,” the mother-to-be said at the launch of Pond’s advanced skincare range.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.