Khushbu Sundar’s skincare routine at 56: ‘I do it every day for half an hour or so’

Tamil actor and politician Khushbu Sundar, 56, recently revealed her everyday routine, including waking up early and a few skincare hacks. “I am an early riser. I wake up by 4.30 am-5 am. I make tea for everyone at home in the morning. So, I put raw milk on my face. Sometimes, I use saffron strands and use the water on my face. Sometimes, I just massage with coconut oil or almond oil…depending on my mood. I do it every day for half an hour or so,” the Aranmanai 4 actor told Maalai Malar in a video interview.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Is this skincare routine safe for anyone to follow?

Traditional skincare practices such as applying raw milk, saffron-infused water or natural oils have been followed for generations, and many people enjoy them as part of their morning routine.

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“However, it is important to understand that natural does not always mean suitable for every skin type. Raw milk, for instance, can contain microorganisms and may not be ideal for direct application, particularly on sensitive or acne-prone skin,” pointed out Dr Shareefa Chause, dermatologist, Dr Shareefa Skin Care Clinic, Mumbai.

Similarly, coconut oil and almond oil can moisturise some people, but they may feel heavy or clog pores in those prone to acne or folliculitis, Dr Chause remarked.

“Saffron-infused water is generally used as a traditional beauty practice, but there is limited scientific evidence to suggest that it can change the skin’s appearance,” said Dr Chause.

She also mentioned to indianexpress.com that regular massages may make the skin feel relaxed and temporarily improve circulation, “but vigorous rubbing should be avoided as it can irritate the skin”, stressed Dr Chause.

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What are some of your skincare hacks? (Photo: Pixabay) What are some of your skincare hacks? (Photo: Pixabay)

Dr Chause also noted that you should do a patch test before applying these ingredients. “A simple routine with a gentle cleanser, moisturiser and broad-spectrum sunscreen remains the foundation of good skin health. So, make sure to consult an expert before trying any home remedies,” said Dr Chause.

Rather than treating every wrinkle or change in facial appearance as something that needs correcting, accepting that skin and the body naturally change with age can take some of the pressure out of beauty routines, remarked consultant dietitian Garima Goyal. “At the same time, taking care of the skin and seeking professional dermatological advice when needed can coexist with ageing naturally,” said Goyal.

And this fits into a broader picture of health. “Khushbu’s recent weight loss journey has also involved walking, yoga and dietary changes over several years, rather than relying on a quick transformation. Whether it is waking up early, caring for your skin, or staying physically active, the real benefit comes from sustainable habits. Healthy ageing is less about chasing perfection and more about taking care of yourself consistently,” said Goyal.