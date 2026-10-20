Khushbu Sundar draws the line between criticism and abuse: ‘I am a public figure…not property’

Khushbu Sundar didn’t mince any words while speaking about unnecessary public scrutiny. “I am a public figure, not public property. That is very clear. If you abuse my mother or children, then I will have to abuse yours…is it okay with you? It is as simple as that. If you are offended, then who are you to talk about my parents or my children or even about me? If someone passes a crass and crude comment about me, then I pity your mother and your upbringing,” she told JFW Digital in an interview.

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