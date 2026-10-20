Khushbu Sundar draws the line between criticism and abuse: ‘I am a public figure…not property’

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Khushbu Sundar didn’t mince any words while speaking about unnecessary public scrutiny. “I am a public figure, not public property. That is very clear. If you abuse my mother or children, then I will have to abuse yours…is it okay with you? It is as simple as that. If you are offended, then who are you to talk about my parents or my children or even about me? If someone passes a crass and crude comment about me, then I pity your mother and your upbringing,” she told JFW Digital in an interview.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Noting that public figures invite attention, opinions, and legitimate criticism, Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and relationship breakthrough coach, said their professional conduct and public statements can certainly be questioned. “But visibility does not equal ownership, and freedom of expression does not automatically justify personal abuse. A celebrity’s family members have not necessarily chosen public exposure, and their dignity should not become collateral damage in somebody else’s disagreement,” she told indianexpress.com.
Psychology offers an interesting explanation. “Through repeated exposure to interviews, films and social media, audiences can develop parasocial relationships, creating a one-sided sense of familiarity with public personalities. The difficulty begins when familiarity becomes entitlement. Following someone’s life does not mean possessing unrestricted access to it,” said Delnna.
The online disinhibition effect further explains how anonymity, distance and reduced face-to-face accountability can encourage behaviour people might otherwise restrain. “Behind a screen, another human being becomes a profile, making cruelty easier to express. Public approval and viral attention can then reinforce it. We must distinguish criticism from cruelty. Disagreeing with someone’s opinions is legitimate; deliberately humiliating their family is not,” Delnna said.
Anger can alert us to violated boundaries, but retaliation is not necessarily the healthiest expression of that anger. “Insulting an offender’s family risks repeating the very behaviour we condemn. Assertiveness protects dignity; aggression attempts to injure it. We can confront harassment, demand accountability and establish boundaries without becoming cruel ourselves,” remarked Delnna.
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This lesson extends into our homes. “Children notice when adults condemn bullying yet casually ridicule celebrities, their appearances or families. We cannot teach empathy while demonstrating that respect is reserved only for people we admire. Equally, kindness does not demand silence. Holding someone accountable and preserving their humanity are entirely compatible.”