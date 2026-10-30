Khushbu Sundar, 56, swears by homemade skincare: ‘Add corn starch, honey and curd’

Khushbu Sundar, 56, recently shared that she likes to make her own “body and face scrubs, soaps, and face packs”. Sharing a few skincare hacks, the actor and politician told Maalai Malar channel, “You would have cornstarch. There would be potato, beetroot, carrot, orange, banana…all the peels… are so important. You can take orange peels and boil them and add corn starch, honey and curd…or you can take out potato juice…you can see potato starch. You can mix this with almond or olive oil. You can also mix some rice water. You can use it as a mask. Then there is rice flour or ground leftover rice with some curd, aloe vera gel and honey…you can use it as a face mask.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Ajay Dodeja, junior consultant in dermatology at KIMS Hospitals Thane, noted that fruit and vegetable peels contain naturally occurring compounds, including antioxidants and plant-based acids, that may offer skincare benefits. “However, their presence does not automatically make raw peels safe or effective for direct application to the face. Skincare products are formulated to deliver specific ingredients at controlled concentrations, whereas the composition and strength of natural peels can vary considerably. While some people may enjoy using traditional home remedies, there is limited scientific evidence to establish that rubbing fruit peels directly onto the skin delivers reliable results,” Dr Dodeja told indianexpress.com.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

According to Dr Dodeja, certain fruit peels may cause irritation, redness, itching or allergic reactions, particularly in people with sensitive skin, eczema or an already damaged skin barrier. “Citrus fruits deserve particular caution because some contain compounds that can make the skin more sensitive to sunlight, potentially causing inflammation or pigmentation after exposure. Rubbing peels vigorously can also create friction and aggravate existing skin concerns. If a product causes burning or persistent redness, wash it off immediately and discontinue its use,” said Dr Dodeja.

Do you use peels? (Photo: Pixabay) Do you use peels? (Photo: Pixabay)

Can fruit peels help with pigmentation, acne, tanning or signs of ageing?

Dr Dodeja noted that there is insufficient evidence to recommend raw fruit peels as a reliable treatment for these concerns. “Pigmentation may require ingredients such as niacinamide, azelaic acid or other dermatologist-recommended treatments, depending on its cause. Acne generally responds better to evidence-based ingredients such as salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide, where appropriate. For premature ageing and tanning, daily broad-spectrum sunscreen is essential. Experimenting with peels instead of treating the underlying concern may delay effective care and, in some cases, worsen irritation or pigmentation.”

Is there a safer way to include natural ingredients in a skincare routine?

Dr Dodeja said to choose products formulated for facial use, with clearly listed ingredients and concentrations, rather than applying raw kitchen ingredients directly to the skin. “Introduce one new product at a time and test it on a small area before regular use. Avoid applying homemade mixtures to broken, inflamed or freshly exfoliated skin. A simple routine consisting of a gentle cleanser, moisturiser and broad-spectrum sunscreen is often a better starting point than trying multiple remedies.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MaalaiMalar News (@maalaimalar)

What to note

A routine that works for one person may not suit everyone. “Skin type, sensitivity, existing conditions and environmental exposure all influence how the skin responds to an ingredient. Celebrity routines can spark curiosity, but they are not substitutes for scientific evidence. If pigmentation, acne or irritation persists, consult a dermatologist rather than relying on unverified remedies. Consistency with a suitable skincare routine is generally more valuable than experimenting with every trending ingredient,” said Dodeja.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.