Kerala touted to be the next destination wedding haven

Coming close on the heels of its major recognition recently by clinching a spot on New York Times’ list of 52 destinations for 2023, Kerala is now touted to be the next big place for destination weddings. In a bid to revamp its tourism strategy, Kerala Tourism is set to unleash new projects and events that will turn the state into an all-season destination.

In a tweet, the Twitter handle of Kerala Tourism noted, “You’ve found your suitable partner. Now discover God’s Own Country, the suitable place for your destination wedding. Here, nature’s wonderful backdrops will make the biggest day of your life so much more magical.”

To promote Kerala as a global wedding destination and paradise for honeymooners, the state government “has announced a project to do aggressive digital and airport-based marketing campaigns”, informed Sreekumar S, deputy director (in-charge) of Kerala Tourism, as part of the Kerala Tourism Partnership Meet 2023.

The three projects – ‘Destination Wedding Campaign – Airports Translites’, ‘Destination Wedding Campaign – Social media, Google search and Display ads’, and ‘Promotion of Destination Wedding Microsite’ – are expected to focus on the state’s rising popularity for destination weddings.

“Kerala has huge potential to emerge as an ideal wedding destination and it is going to be a major segment of our tourism. This is why the State Tourism Department is going ahead with a massive marketing campaign to position the state as an ideal Wedding Destination”, said Tourism Minister Shri P A Mohamed Riyas in a press statement available on keralatourism.org.

While under the ‘Destination Wedding Campaign – Airports Translites’ project, attractive digital display screens highlighting the state’s attractions will be installed at the country’s five major airports – Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad, showcasing Kerala’s strengths as a charming wedding destination before global travellers; under the ‘Destination Wedding Microsite’ project’, E-brochures will be prepared with eyecatching pictures of ideal wedding destinations and content in both English and Hindi, noted the statement.

The possibilities of destination wedding in the state are aplenty, just like popular destinations such as Goa, Rishikesh, Agra and Jaipur. From it’s enchanting natural beauty, rollicking beaches, serene backwaters, perfect weather, to its exquisite cuisine, and Ayurvedic retreats, Kerala makes for a wholesome destination for tying the knot, notes the statement.

