Dorothy actor Keerthy Suresh candidly opened up about her husband, Antony Thattil, dealing with her occasional “cranky mornings”. In an interview, she recalled how he sometimes quietly slips away to the gym when she wakes up in a bad mood and starts snapping at her staff. “Sometimes, I have these very cranky mornings. You wake up, and something is not right and I am shouting at my staff. And I will see one person…very slyly sneaking to the gym…he will leave the house. By now, we know how to deal with each other,” she told Galatta.com, reflecting on how the couple has learnt to navigate each other’s moods.

Behind this light-hearted account lies an important psychological lesson about long-term relationships, said psychotherapist and breakthrough relationship coach Delnna Rrajesh.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“A healthy marriage is not one in which two people never experience difficult emotions. It is one in which they gradually learn how to handle those emotions without allowing them to repeatedly damage their connection. We often enter relationships believing that love means always being available, understanding every emotion and immediately resolving every disagreement. But people have different emotional temperaments, stress responses and ways of processing discomfort. One person may need to talk when upset, while another needs silence. One may seek reassurance, while the other prefers time alone to regain composure. Neither response is inherently wrong. Problems arise when we assume that our partner must process emotions exactly as we do,” elucidated Delnna.

Psychologically, emotional regulation involves recognising our feelings and managing how we respond to them. “In intimate relationships, this becomes particularly important because our emotions rarely remain entirely our own. Irritability, anxiety, frustration and stress can influence the emotional atmosphere around us. A difficult morning for one partner can quickly become an argument involving both. Sometimes the most emotionally intelligent response to another person’s difficult mood is not to engage with it immediately. There is considerable wisdom in recognising when a conversation is unlikely to be productive. When someone is emotionally overwhelmed, their ability to listen patiently, consider alternative perspectives and communicate thoughtfully may temporarily diminish. Continuing to argue can turn a relatively minor irritation into a much larger conflict,” reflected Delnna.

Here’s what matters (Photo: Freepik) Here’s what matters (Photo: Freepik)

Taking a short break can interrupt that escalation. “A walk, exercise or simply spending some time apart may help a person regain emotional balance before returning to the conversation,” Delnna told indianexpress.com.

However, there is an important distinction between giving space and emotionally withdrawing.

Story continues below this ad

“Giving space communicates, I recognise that this is not a good moment for us to talk. We can return to it when we are calmer. Emotional withdrawal, particularly when used as punishment, communicates rejection or indifference. The silent treatment, prolonged avoidance and repeatedly refusing to address difficult conversations can gradually undermine trust,” noted Delnna.

With greater understanding, couples can begin distinguishing between a partner’s emotional state and the relationship itself. “They recognise that an irritable morning does not automatically mean love has diminished, and a need for space does not necessarily indicate emotional distance.

Not every mood your partner experiences is about you, and not every emotion they experience is yours to fix,” said Delnna.

This distinction can prevent considerable unnecessary conflict. “Healthy relationships require both self-regulation and mutual support. Partners can comfort one another, offer reassurance and help each other feel emotionally safe. But support should not become an expectation that one person must absorb every frustration or continually restore peace,” said Delnna.

Keerthy’s account reminds us that compatibility is not simply about having similar personalities or enjoying the same interests. “It also involves learning how to live respectfully with differences in emotional temperament. Two people need not react identically to stress, but they do need to understand how their reactions affect each other,” shared Delnna.

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.