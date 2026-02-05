‘I am not joking’: When Katrina Kaif spoke about Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor starting ‘I Hate Katrina’ club; how misinterpretations affect team dynamics

Varun Dhawan explained that their frustration stemmed from the attention Katrina received from Salman Khan. (Source: Express Photo by Prakash Yeram)

In a revealing moment on Koffee With Karan Season 5, Katrina Kaif shared a humorous incident from the sets of her film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. According to Katrina, actors Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor had started an “I Hate Katrina” club during the filming of the movie.

“For some reason, Arjun and Varun started an ‘I Hate Katrina’ club. I am not joking. I was just walking, minding my own business. I know why Varun started the club. I don’t know why Arjun joined it,” Katrina laughed while recalling the incident.

Initially, Katrina thought the boys had formed the club out of genuine dislike for her, but Varun later cleared the air. He explained that their frustration stemmed from the attention Katrina received from Salman Khan, who had previously taken them on treks and swimming trips, but now, with Katrina on set, the focus shifted entirely to her.