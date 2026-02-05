‘I am not joking’: When Katrina Kaif spoke about Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor starting ‘I Hate Katrina’ club; how misinterpretations affect team dynamics

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
In a revealing moment on Koffee With Karan Season 5, Katrina Kaif shared a humorous incident from the sets of her film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. According to Katrina, actors Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor had started an “I Hate Katrina” club during the filming of the movie.
“For some reason, Arjun and Varun started an ‘I Hate Katrina’ club. I am not joking. I was just walking, minding my own business. I know why Varun started the club. I don’t know why Arjun joined it,” Katrina laughed while recalling the incident.
Initially, Katrina thought the boys had formed the club out of genuine dislike for her, but Varun later cleared the air. He explained that their frustration stemmed from the attention Katrina received from Salman Khan, who had previously taken them on treks and swimming trips, but now, with Katrina on set, the focus shifted entirely to her.
Arjun later confirmed the story during an interview, adding that the “We Hate Katrina Fan Club” was short-lived because they didn’t actually hate her. “We were just upset that she used to be very straightforward with us. She used to fire us all the time; she used to not give us any importance,” he admitted.
Psychologist Anjali Gursahaney says, “When someone’s behaviour — like Katrina’s straightforwardness — is perceived differently than intended, it can easily create distance or tension.”
If a person is direct, she says, “others might misinterpret it as being rude, arrogant, or ‘not warm enough,’ especially if the team values subtlety or indirect communication.”
This kind of misunderstanding leads to:
“Ultimately, even professional collaborations can suffer because emotional undercurrents — even if unspoken — shape how people listen, share ideas, or offer support,” Gursahaney notes.
When certain individuals receive more attention, Gursahaney explains that it can trigger:
Jealousy or insecurity: Others may feel “less important” or “overlooked.”
Formation of subgroups: Those feeling sidelined bond together over shared resentment.
Passive aggression or withdrawal: Instead of addressing feelings openly, members may become colder or less cooperative.
Reduced team cohesion: The “favoured” individual can become isolated, and collaboration suffers as emotional walls build up.
“Especially in creative or high-profile environments, perceived status matters a lot — so these attention shifts can have an even bigger impact than in traditional corporate teams. In group settings, emotional equity (feeling equally valued and respected) is often more important than logical fairness,” highlights the expert.
