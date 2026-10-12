Katrina Kaif on self-doubt, criticism and staying true to yourself amid online trolling: ‘Would have been paralysed with fear’

Katrina Kaif recently attended an event in the UK, marking the first anniversary of her cosmetics brand, where she spoke about the importance of self-worth and what it is to be true to oneself. This comes after she faced severe criticism and trolling for her postpartum weight gain.

Katrina says, “I think we really need to be careful of letting the narrative on social media affect our self-worth and our value because there are so many opinions out there that if we’re going to start trying to cater to all of them, I think it really hampers your ability to make choices for yourself.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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“Personally, for me, if every time that I faced critiques or comments, I let that dictate my actions, I think I would have been paralysed with fear and unable to move ahead in my life or, you know, in any sphere of life. There are times when the world is going to celebrate you, and other times you have to really be your own biggest cheerleader,” she adds.

Katrina also mentions that you have to be kind to yourself and stay true to who you are in the moment. And that’s going to change from day to day.

“Like there are times where you feel like I just can’t get anything right. There are times where you’re looking and feeling like the best version of yourself, and other times I think you’re kind of on a journey to just get there. I think it’s good to wear it all lightly and not take yourself too seriously, and just have fun with it,” she explains.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kim kaur mann (@kimmmann_)

How to deal with trolling and judgement on social media

“A stranger’s comment can occupy your mind for hours, even when that stranger has spent only seconds judging you. That is the real psychological cost of trolling,” says Dr Munia Bhattacharya, Senior Consultant Psychologist.

As a psychologist, she believes one needs to look beyond the troll and understand what their words trigger within us. “When someone mocks our appearance, relationships, parenting or professional choices, we may find ourselves repeatedly replaying that comment, trying to defend ourselves even when the person is no longer present. This rumination can gradually affect confidence, mood and sleep,” she says.

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The first step is to pause. Dr Bhattacharya says, “Before replying, ask yourself: ‘Will responding help me, or am I trying to convince a stranger of my worth?’ That small distinction can change how you handle the situation.”

However, she also mentions that every criticism is trolling, and not every disagreement is an attack. Constructive feedback can help us grow. But repeated humiliation, threats and targeted abuse do not deserve unlimited access to our attention. Mute, block or report such accounts, and seek support if the experience begins affecting your daily life.

One practical exercise she suggests is to separate what was said from what you have started believing about yourself. Someone calling you inadequate does not make you inadequate.

Your self-worth should not be decided by people who know your posts but have never known your life.

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Katrina’s time in the UK

Dressed in a dark brown pantsuit, Katrina made the most of her time in the UK, where she had fun makeup sessions and also posed with fans for pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.