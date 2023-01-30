Kate Middleton reveals she jumps on a trampoline to stay fit; know the benefits

While royal engagements and her three children keep Kate Middleton occupied for most parts of the day, the Princess of Wales ensures to “squeeze in” some form of exercise to help stay fit and active. Recently, Kate hosted a reception for the England Wheelchair Rugby League team to celebrate their victory at the Rugby League World Cup Final in November 2022. While interacting with the team members and coaches, the Princess revealed what her mornings with her kids – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – look like, and how she manages to find time for her fitness amidst this.

“It’s running around after the children — I do it all, whenever I can squeeze in exercise I do, even jumping on the trampoline with my children before school,” Kate said to one of the athletes.

Jumping on a trampoline is, surely, a fun way to stay fit! Earlier, Bhagyashree, too, had emphasised the many benefits of the same. Alongside a video of her jumping on this “new toy”, the actor wrote, “It’s a great cardio exercise and is also known as rebounding. It not only increases blood circulation but also relieves spinal stress, strengthens joints, and increases your bone density.”

Dr Prashant Mistry, a celebrity physiotherapist and fitness expert, said that jumping on a trampoline exercises the whole body. “The gravitation force that bouncing produced helps to make muscle and burn fat snappily. This firms up every part of your body – including legs, shanks, arms, hips, and stomach. It also has the added benefit of perfecting dexterity and balance,” he told indianexpress.com.

The expert shared the dos and don’ts you must keep in mind.

*Always use a trampoline with a safety net, bar, or safety rail for protection.

*Place your trampoline in a way it’s far down from effects similar to cabinetwork and sharp corners if you are jumping at home.

*Use proper form by maintaining good posture. Keep your chin, neck, and head in alignment, and don’t allow your head to move to the front, back, or side.

* Children under the age of six should not be using trampolines – as trampoline manufacturers and health experts warn. “Their fragile and developing bones are not built to withstand the rigours of repeated jumping and their smaller frames mean they are more at risk of injury too,” Dr Mistry said.

