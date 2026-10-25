Karwa Chauth 2026 Date: Check Moonrise Time in India and When Is Karva Chauth?

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Karwa Chauth 2026 Date, Moonrise Time, When Is Karva Chauth: Karwa Chauth, also recognized as Karak Chaturthi, is an auspicious Hindu festival widely celebrated across North India to honour the sanctity of marriage and the deep affection shared between a husband and wife.
Falling on the fourth day of the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha) during the Hindu calendar month of Kartik, shortly following Navratri, the festival derives its name from the “karwa” or “karak,” a traditional earthen pot utilized to offer a water ritual known as “Argha” to the moon.
Throughout the day, married women undertake an exceptionally rigorous fast, refraining from consuming any food or even a single drop of water from sunrise until the moon rises in the night sky.
As noted by Drik Panchang, this strict, waterless vow is faithfully observed by wives in order to invoke divine blessings for their husband’s health, prosperity, and longevity, with the fast finally being broken only after sighting and making an offering to the moon.
Karwa Chauth 2026: Date and Timings
Karwa Chauth falls on the same day as Sankashti Chaturthi, a fasting day honouring Lord Ganesha, and is marked during the Hindu month of Kartik during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi.
This year, it will fall on Thursday, October 29, 2026, with the auspicious Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurta being observed from 05:39 PM to 06:57 PM, with the fasting period starting early at 06:31 AM and continuing until 08:18 PM, according to drikpanchang.com.
The moonrise on Krishna Dashami, which marks the conclusion of the Karwa Chauth fast, is expected at 08:18 PM.
Compare to South Indian states, Karwa Chauth is more popular in North Indian states. After four days of Karwa Chauth, Ahoi Ashtami Vrat is observed for the wellbeing of sons. In Maharashtra and other regions, the fast of Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi is observed on the day of Karwa Chauth. In this fast, the Vakratunda form of Lord Ganesha is worshipped, who is the first among the Ashta Vinayaka forms.