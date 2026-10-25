Karwa Chauth 2026 Date: Check Moonrise Time in India and When Is Karva Chauth?

Karwa Chauth 2026 Date, Moonrise Time, When Is Karva Chauth: Karwa Chauth, also recognized as Karak Chaturthi, is an auspicious Hindu festival widely celebrated across North India to honour the sanctity of marriage and the deep affection shared between a husband and wife.

Falling on the fourth day of the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha) during the Hindu calendar month of Kartik, shortly following Navratri, the festival derives its name from the “karwa” or “karak,” a traditional earthen pot utilized to offer a water ritual known as “Argha” to the moon.

Throughout the day, married women undertake an exceptionally rigorous fast, refraining from consuming any food or even a single drop of water from sunrise until the moon rises in the night sky.