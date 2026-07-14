Karisma and Kareena Kapoor’s beauty secret revealed: ‘Using some malai’; expert weighs in

Traditional home remedies, often referred to as ‘Dadi Ke Nuskhe,’ continue to hold a special place in many Indian households, where kitchen staples have long been used for skin and hair care. Actor Karisma Kapoor, 51, recently spoke about her own approach to beauty and skincare, revealing that simplicity remains at the heart of her routine.

Sharing her philosophy in an interview with the Free Press Journal, she said, “Honestly, I don’t do anything much.” Reflecting on the beauty practices she grew up with, Karisma added, “Whether it was eating ghee, putting it on your face, or using some malai, these were things we saw growing up.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Karisma also spoke about how these habits have endured over the years. “Both me and my sister grew up with that, so I think we still stick to it,” she said, before adding, “I believe less is more.” Discussing the role of ghee in particular, she shared, “Actually, putting or eating ghee is something my grandmother used to do. Whether you put it in rice or on roti, it still goes within and makes you glow. So I think that’s important.”

The discussion raises questions about the effectiveness of traditional skincare remedies, the relationship between diet and skin health, and whether a minimalist approach to beauty may sometimes be more beneficial than complicated routines packed with multiple products. To understand these, we spoke with an expert.

Ghee and malai for skin: Benefits and limitations

Dr Swetha Sridhar, Medical Director, Dr Swetha’s Skin Sutra Clinic, tells indianexpress.com, “Ghee and malai have a long history in traditional skincare, and there is some scientific basis for their moisturising properties. When applied topically, they can help reduce transepidermal water loss and temporarily soften dry skin because they contain fats that support the skin barrier. However, they are not universally suitable. In individuals with oily or acne-prone skin, these ingredients may feel occlusive and could potentially worsen breakouts.”

From a dietary perspective, Dr Sridhar states, ghee contains fat-soluble vitamins and healthy fats, but there is no strong evidence that consuming large amounts directly translates into better skin. “Skin health is influenced by overall dietary patterns rather than any single food. Traditional remedies can complement skincare, but they should not be viewed as substitutes for evidence-based treatments when specific skin concerns exist.”

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The link between nutrition and healthy skin

The connection between nutrition and skin health is well established. Dr Sridhar explains that the skin is a metabolically active organ, and deficiencies in essential nutrients can affect hydration, collagen production, wound healing, and overall skin quality. Diets rich in antioxidants, healthy fats, proteins, vitamins, and minerals are consistently associated with healthier-looking skin.

That said, Dr Sridhar says, glowing skin cannot be attributed to a single food item. “Ghee can be part of a balanced diet and may contribute healthy fats that support overall health, but its impact on skin appearance is likely modest. Factors such as hydration, sleep quality, sun protection, stress levels, and overall nutritional intake play a far greater role in determining skin health than any individual ingredient.”

Can a simple skincare routine be enough?

For most people, a simple and consistent skincare routine is often more effective than an elaborate multi-step regimen. Dr Sridhar reveals, “There is limited evidence that layering numerous products automatically produces better results. In fact, excessive product use can increase the risk of irritation, barrier disruption, and sensitivity.”

“The foundation of healthy skin remains surprisingly straightforward: a gentle cleanser, an appropriate moisturiser, and daily sunscreen. These three steps address cleansing, barrier support, and protection against ultraviolet damage, which is one of the primary drivers of premature skin ageing. Additional products should be introduced only when there is a specific concern, such as acne, pigmentation, or signs of ageing. The focus should be on consistency and suitability for the individual’s skin type rather than the number of products used,” concludes Dr Sridhar.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.