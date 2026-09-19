Kareena Kapoor’s strict screen-time rules for Taimur and Jeh: ‘Need to be hyper about this’

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently opened up about being the more “hyper” parent when it comes to her sons Taimur and Jeh’s screen time. At the 16th edition of Expresso, the Daayra actor shared how she and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, differ in managing their children’s use of phones and devices.

“They do not have access to phones. Taimur’s nanny has a phone, and he insists it’s his. I said, ‘It’s not your phone’. He asked if he could tell his friends that it’s his phone, but I denied. I am hyper about the whole digital thing, but then he then points out that ‘you and abba also talk on the phone’. When they are playing games all day, I literally have to snatch phones from their hands,” Khan shared during the chat.