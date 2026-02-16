Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan admit to writing letters to each other on every birthday: ‘And now, I have a box full’

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan always set couple goals. Now, sharing a brief detail about their love life, both admitted they enjoy writing each other letters on birthdays. “We both write to each other,” Saif Ali Khan told The Nod in a chat, as Kareena, 45, agreed and added, “I do write. We write”.

Saif, 55, who married Kareena in 2012, continued, “We like writing letters on birthdays. And now I have a box full.”

In modern love, most couples talk a lot. Messages, calls, voice notes, quick updates, logistical discussions. “But surprisingly, many couples do not actually get to the softer layers. They speak in information, not in emotion. They communicate, but they do not always reveal. Letters do something different. A letter is slow. It asks you to sit with what you feel long enough to name it. It does not allow impulsive reactions,” Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and life coach, said.