Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan admit to writing letters to each other on every birthday: ‘And now, I have a box full’

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan always set couple goals. Now, sharing a brief detail about their love life, both admitted they enjoy writing each other letters on birthdays. “We both write to each other,” Saif Ali Khan told The Nod in a chat, as Kareena, 45, agreed and added, “I do write. We write”.
Saif, 55, who married Kareena in 2012, continued, “We like writing letters on birthdays. And now I have a box full.”
In modern love, most couples talk a lot. Messages, calls, voice notes, quick updates, logistical discussions. “But surprisingly, many couples do not actually get to the softer layers. They speak in information, not in emotion. They communicate, but they do not always reveal. Letters do something different. A letter is slow. It asks you to sit with what you feel long enough to name it. It does not allow impulsive reactions,” Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and life coach, said.
It gives your partner the chance to receive your heart without being forced to respond immediately. “It creates emotional safety through time. That is why letters are calming,” said Delnna.
A box full of letters is not just romance. “It is a relationship archive. A private record of repair, affection, longing, apologies, gratitude, and remembering,” described Delnna.
And this matters more than people realise because long-term relationships often suffer from one silent enemy. “Emotional amnesia. Couples forget the softness. They forget the early seeing. They forget the reasons they stayed. They forget that their partner once felt like home. Letters protect against that forgetting,” said Delnna.
When life becomes heavy, letters help you return to the emotional core of the bond. They remind you that beyond roles like parent, provider, caregiver, performer, there are still two people who once chose each other.
“Letters are one way of saying, I am still here. I still see you. I still choose you. Even if I don’t know how to say it face-to-face. That is why a box full of letters is powerful. It is not paper. It is proof of tenderness preserved,” said Delnna.
