‘Everything is hard. These kids don’t listen’: Why Kareena Kapoor Khan’s brutally honest parenting post is the mental relief parents actually need

Parenting advice floods social media daily, offering quick fixes, clever tricks, and so-called shortcuts that promise calmer mornings and better-behaved children. Yet many parents admit that raising children rarely feels that simple. Recently, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram post struck a chord with parents across the country.

Resharing a story, she highlighted a brutally honest line, “Parenting Hack: There are no hacks. Everything is hard. These kids don’t listen. This is your life now. Godspeed.” She captioned it simply with “Monday Motivation,” capturing the hilarious struggle of daily kid chaos perfectly.

As a mother to two boys, she often offers candid glimpses into the joys and challenges of raising young children, the laughter, the exhaustion, and the constant learning curve. But beneath the humour lies a relatable truth: parenting doesn’t come with a guaranteed formula.