Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys khichdi; here’s why you should too

Kareena Kapoor Khan leaves no stone unturned when it comes to her diet and fitness goals. And, unless you have not been living under a rock, you would have come across numerous social media posts in which the actor can be seen doing wholesome workouts including cardio, strength training, Pilates, as well as yoga. But that’s not all, the 42-year-old also makes sure to eat healthy, for even better results.

“My heart is full”, she wrote alongside a picture of a plate with moong dal khichdi served with a side of a green vegetable, a dash of pickle, and papad. Take a look.

A mix of rice and lentils, this comfort food is considered a steady powerhouse of carbohydrates, calcium, vitamins, and several other antioxidants, experts say. So, what are you waiting for, here’s why you should count on the humble moong dal khichdi for your nutrition needs.

Simmered till mushy, seasoned with a dash of turmeric and salt, and topped with ghee, khichdi can make for an ideal meal. “The combination of cereal and pulse makes this dish a source of complete protein providing all the 10 essential amino acids,” Garima Goyal, a registered dietitian, told indianexpress.com.

Moong plant-based diets reduce body fat and are helpful for someone who works out on a regular basis, she added further sharing the many other benefits:

— Very nutritious and digestible.

– Ideal source of carbohydrates, protein, vitamin C, calcium

– Antioxidant-rich and very good for recovery from sickness, indigestion, and diarrhoea.

– Quick to prepare and wholesome

– Add different vegetables to enhance the nutritional content of khichdi

– Storehouse of fibre and gut-friendly

– Gluten-free

– Contains all essential amino acids

– Moong dal khichdi has a low glycaemic index such that it helps bring down insulin, blood glucose and fat levels in the body which helps lower blood sugar levels and keep diabetes under control.

