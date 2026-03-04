Kareena Kapoor explains why she avoids negative people and protects her energy: ‘I have too much going on’

Staying positive can often feel like a daily challenge, especially when surrounded by people or situations that drain energy. Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared how she consciously protects her mental space by choosing who she spends her time with.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, she said, “I have no space for negative people or negativity in my life; it doesn’t affect me. If I find a person negative, if I find a person that’s not on the same happiness zone as me I don’t want to be with that, I don’t want to talk to that person, I don’t want to be with that person because life is too short, you need to surround yourself with people who are on the same positive level as you.”

She continued, “Look at life like… deal with it, of course, you have to deal with everything, nobody’s life is 100% positive, no matter what you see, even if it’s the biggest of stars being photographed. It doesn’t mean that everything is hunky dory, but you have to make the most of what you have, so I stay away from negativity as much as I can. There’s no place in life for that. I have too much going on.”

So, how can someone realistically identify when a relationship or interaction is ‘negative’ for them?

According to Anjali Gursahaney, psychologist and founder at The Bold Space, there are several signs a relationship is negative for you. The first one is when “you consistently feel drained, anxious, or judged after interacting.” The second sign is that the person often “dismisses your feelings, criticises, or undermines your goals.” If there’s a pattern of one-sided effort, you give more than you receive, or you notice your self-esteem dips around them, then you might feel off after interacting with the person.

To create distance in healthy ways, she suggests, “Name your need (internally). Instead of ‘They’re bad,’ reframe as ‘This dynamic isn’t serving me.’ Limit frequency, duration, and intensity of contact and use gentle boundaries by catching up with them once in a while.” She adds that one must remind oneself that creating space is not rejection; it’s self-preservation.

Strategies to help maintain one’s positivity and emotional balance

According to Gursahaney, in situations where negative people cannot be avoided, such as at work or within family, the following strategies can help maintain one’s positivity and emotional balance:

Emotional detachment (internal boundary): emotional neutrality . Instead of reacting, observe like a third party. Practice. Instead of reacting, observe like a third party.

Grey rocking: Give minimal emotional reaction so the other person doesn’t fuel conflict.

Anchor yourself before and after interactions: Quick deep breaths, positive affirmations, or even a 2-minute grounding exercise.

Seek balance outside: Make sure your personal life has enough uplifting people, hobbies, and routines to recharge.

Reframe interactions: Sometimes labeling them as “training in patience” can reduce frustration.

Pros and cons of ‘positive filtering’

“Human beings are highly socially contagious — moods, attitudes, and behaviors spread within groups. Studies show being around supportive, positive people lowers stress, boosts motivation, and strengthens resilience,” notes Gursahaney.

However, she stresses that too much ‘positive filtering’ can create an echo chamber, where you only hear agreement and lose perspective. “Discomfort and constructive criticism are also growth opportunities. Real resilience comes not just from avoiding negativity, but from learning to stay grounded in mixed environments.”

