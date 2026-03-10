‘She was working with no complaints’: Why Ananya Panday and Kareena Kapoor are defending Deepika Padukone’s 8-hour work rule; expert on the impact of support

Balancing work and parenthood is a challenge many working parents face, especially during the early years of raising a child. During a recent interaction with The Hollywood Reporter, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ananya Panday spoke about the debate surrounding Deepika Padukone and her stance on working eight-hour shifts after becoming a mother.

While discussing the pressures that new mothers face while managing demanding careers, both actors shared their views on why flexibility and support can make a significant difference. Kareena reflected on her own experience of balancing film projects while raising her two sons. Recalling the schedule during the shooting of The Buckingham Murders, she said, “For that, I had to be in London for 35 days. So I decided to shoot where I would go and come back because we had Diwali in between, so we planned it in such a way. I just feel everything needs to be really well planned and you have to be very clear right from the beginning.”

She further explained how coordination with her family and the production team helped her manage both responsibilities. “This is because I have two children, so I need to come back. They need to shoot other portions while I come back to visit my kids, and then I go back and finish the rest of the film. The makers were kind enough to understand that, and I am also lucky that when I am doing the film, Saif is with the children. When you are in a marriage, you need to have a partner and an understanding with him/her because we both can’t be working and leave the children alone. It is an understanding (sic).”

Ananya also spoke in support of Deepika’s position, highlighting how life circumstances can change work priorities. She pointed out that Deepika had previously worked long hours without raising concerns about schedules. “It’s actually the phase in your life when you are just a new mother, then of course, you want to still work. People used to say ‘women can’t work after marriage or after giving birth to children’, it is because you need an environment to support that.”

She added that the situation is different now because Deepika is raising a young child. “If Deepika is the topic of conversation… I have worked with her before she became a mother. There was no such thing as an 8-hour shift. She was working, coming for workshops, no complaints, no asking for anything in that sort of way, and now she is a mother, and this is what she needs, to be present with her child during the first two years.”

But why do the early years of motherhood often require different work arrangements?

Psychologist Rasshi Gurnani tells indianexpress.com, “The early years of motherhood involve significant psychological, emotional, and biological adjustments. After childbirth, women experience hormonal shifts, physical recovery, sleep deprivation, and the process of forming a secure attachment with the infant. From a developmental psychology perspective, this stage is crucial for both the child’s emotional regulation and the mother’s mental well-being. When workplaces expect immediate return to rigid schedules, it can increase stress, guilt, and emotional strain.”

She adds that supportive work arrangements such as flexible hours, remote work options, gradual return-to-work policies, and childcare support allow mothers to balance caregiving and professional identity. These measures reduce burnout and help women remain engaged and productive in the workforce rather than feeling forced to choose between career and caregiving responsibilities.

How important is shared responsibility in maintaining a healthy work-life balance?

Family psychology highlights that when caregiving and household responsibilities are distributed more equally, it reduces role overload for one partner, particularly the mother. “This balance strengthens relationship satisfaction, lowers stress levels, and promotes healthier parenting dynamics,” notes Gurnani.

How can organisations create systems that support parents while still maintaining productivity?

Flexible work arrangements should be understood not as reduced commitment but as adaptive workplace strategies that recognise life stage needs. Gurnani states, “Organisational psychology shows that when companies implement structured flexibility, such as defined remote work policies, output-based performance evaluation, and clear communication systems, productivity often remains stable or even improves.”

When employees feel trusted and supported during major life transitions, such as parenthood, they develop stronger loyalty and long-term engagement with the organisation.