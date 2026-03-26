‘Don’t be scared’: When Kareena Kapoor told Aamir Khan about her pregnancy during Laal Singh Chaddha shoot; why working women fear being penalised for motherhood

Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about a moment during the Covid-19 pandemic when she found out she was pregnant with her second child Jehangir while still shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha. She recalled feeling nervous about how her pregnancy might impact the project.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last year, she said, “I got pregnant in Covid I was like, ‘Oh my God, we’re in the middle of this movie, and I have to call up Aamir (Khan) and tell him that, it’s Covid, and we’re 50-60% into the movie, and I’m pregnant.’ And Saif (Ali Khan) looked at me and he said, ‘I think it’s Aamir, and you should tell him,’” Kareena shared. She added, “We’re stuck in a situation that we don’t know when this lockdown is going to open or what has happened. And you don’t even have to say it’s a mistake. Things happen. And he was like, ‘Don’t be scared. Pick up the phone’.” Kareena then recalled telling Aamir, “If you want to replace me, you can. This is it. And I’m a mother, and I want to have my second child.”