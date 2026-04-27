Karan Wahi turns vegetarian, says it helped him tackle ‘weirdly’ dry skin allergies: ‘Now, I don’t eat biryani…I eat pulao’

Karan Wahi, 39, recently opened up about his vow to stop eating non-vegetarian food 2.5-3 months ago and how it has helped him resolve skin issues that had been ongoing for 4-5 years. “It happened on its own. I never thought in my life that I would become a vegetarian,” Wahi told Paras Chhabra on his YouTube channel’s Abraa Kaa Dabra Show.

The Dill Mill Gayye actor continued, “I have been facing skin allergies for the past 4-5 years. My body was weirdly dry from the waist down, including the hands and legs. So, even with minor itching, my skin used to peel off. My skin is anyway too thin. I used to have these red spots. I used to be so scared because sometimes the bedsheet would be red when I woke up. It’s been 2.5-3 months since I left non-vegetarian food. My skin has become alright. It’s a big thing for me. That was my trigger. I hope I continue this because I am not missing anything. Now, I don’t eat biryani, I eat pulao.”