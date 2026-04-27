Karan Wahi turns vegetarian, says it helped him tackle ‘weirdly’ dry skin allergies: ‘Now, I don’t eat biryani…I eat pulao’

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Karan Wahi, 39, recently opened up about his vow to stop eating non-vegetarian food 2.5-3 months ago and how it has helped him resolve skin issues that had been ongoing for 4-5 years. “It happened on its own. I never thought in my life that I would become a vegetarian,” Wahi told Paras Chhabra on his YouTube channel’s Abraa Kaa Dabra Show.
The Dill Mill Gayye actor continued, “I have been facing skin allergies for the past 4-5 years. My body was weirdly dry from the waist down, including the hands and legs. So, even with minor itching, my skin used to peel off. My skin is anyway too thin. I used to have these red spots. I used to be so scared because sometimes the bedsheet would be red when I woke up. It’s been 2.5-3 months since I left non-vegetarian food. My skin has become alright. It’s a big thing for me. That was my trigger. I hope I continue this because I am not missing anything. Now, I don’t eat biryani, I eat pulao.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
To understand whether there is a connection between eating non-vegetarian food and skin issues, we reached out to Dr Ajay Dodeja, junior consultant in dermatology at KIMS Hospitals, Thane.
Dr Dodeja said that for some people, cutting back on non-vegetarian food may help, especially if their previous diet included a lot of processed meats, fried foods, or meals high in saturated fats. “These eating habits can lead to inflammation in the body, which may show up on the skin as acne, dullness, or breakouts. When people move to a more plant-based diet, they often eat more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and seeds. These foods provide antioxidants and vitamins that are good for skin health,” said Dr Dodeja.
Not necessarily, affirmed Dr Dodeja. “Many non-vegetarian options can be healthy if chosen wisely. Lean proteins like fish, eggs, and chicken are great sources of high-quality protein, iron, zinc, vitamin B12, and omega-3 fatty acids. These nutrients are important for skin repair, barrier function, collagen support, and maintaining elasticity. The effect on skin typically depends more on the quality of the food, how it is cooked, portion sizes, and the overall balance of the diet rather than whether it is vegetarian or non-vegetarian.”
Dr Dodeja attributed the improvement to “healthier habits that come with the change rather than just eliminating non-vegetarian food”. “People might eat less processed, greasy, fast, or sugary food while consuming more fresh produce and fibre. This can help with metabolism and reduce dietary triggers that might worsen acne in those who are prone to it. Staying hydrated and having regular meal patterns can also help achieve a healthier look.”
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Eating fresh, home-cooked meals, limiting ultra-processed foods, staying hydrated, managing stress, and getting enough sleep are essential for skin health.
“If someone chooses to avoid non-vegetarian food, they should make sure to get enough protein, iron, vitamin B12, omega-3 fats, and zinc from vegetarian sources or supplements if necessary,” said Dr Dodeja.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.