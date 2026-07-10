Karan Tacker scam alert: Actor warns fans about fake manager impersonation fraud

Online scams have become increasingly sophisticated, with fraudsters no longer relying only on phone calls or text messages. Instead, they are impersonating trusted individuals, creating fake identities and shifting across multiple platforms to appear more convincing. Actor Karan Tacker recently revealed that scammers had been posing as his manager and promising fans a chance to meet him in exchange for advance payments.

Describing how he first discovered the fraud, he said, “Someone from the media sent me a screenshot of a person impersonating my manager. Then when I put it up on my Instagram, somebody I work with in Delhi, who also does events, again sent me another screenshot. What they are doing is that they are saying they will connect people to Karan Tacker and asking for an advance for it. So, I got in touch with cybercrime, who said that they blocked the number.” To warn his followers, he also shared posts on social media, but the scam quickly evolved.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

According to Karan, “Since I put the post up, I have got hundreds of messages saying that these people are now getting in touch through other platforms like Telegram since they have been blocked on WhatsApp. I am just trying to spread the word so that nobody gets scammed out of their money.” He further explained that the fraudsters have become more calculated in their approach. “If they say yes, then they stop messaging,” he said, referring to how scammers first check whether a potential target knows him personally.

While he has not been informed of anyone losing money, he acknowledged, “But it’s sad if people are actually falling for it, because today there is more than enough information out there on every actor, and who represents them to get in touch correctly. People should ideally not fall prey to it, but human beings are also innocent. Everyone is allowed to make their own share of mistakes. My responsibility as an actor is that I should just do my job properly, so that it doesn’t get worse.” He also expressed concern about the growing threat posed by artificial intelligence, saying, “Anything is possible and maybe if they start doing that, falsely impersonating me, it’s a big credibility issue. But that’s exactly what I am trying to prevent from my end. My primary concern right now is that no one should get scammed.”

Why intelligent people fall for online scams

Dr Sakshi Mandhyan, psychologist and founder at Mandhyan Care, tells indianexpress.com, “I think one of the biggest misconceptions is that scams happen only to people who are careless or uninformed. In reality, I have seen highly educated and cautious individuals get trapped because the scam reaches them at the right emotional moment. It may be when they are distracted, worried about a loved one, excited by an opportunity, or simply trying to respond quickly.”

Scammers understand human behaviour remarkably well. “They know that people are more likely to act without doubt whenever there is a sense of rush or emotional involvement. The scammers could pretend to be someone familiar or create a sense of urgency or Fear of Missing Out (FOMO). They are well-trained to make the person feel that delaying even for a few minutes could have serious consequences,” shares Dr Mandhyan.

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The best protection is not assuming that ‘I would never fall for this.’ Dr Mandhyan says that it is rather developing the habit of slowing down. “When we take a brief pause to verify information, it is usually enough to interrupt the emotional reaction that these scams depend upon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Tacker (@karantacker)

Coping with the emotional impact of being scammed

Click on each feeling below to understand a healthier way to respond after being scammed:

😔 “How did I let this happen?” The money can typically be recovered with time and proper follow-up with the authorities. What people struggle with much more is the question, “How did I let this happen?” Dr Mandhyan has seen people replay the same conversation or message repeatedly, trying to identify the exact moment they should have realised something was wrong. 😞 Shame and self-blame This is a very human response. When something unexpected happens, the mind automatically looks backwards hoping to regain a sense of control. Unfortunately, the reflection can slowly turn into self-criticism. 💙 Moving forward Dr Mandhyan believes it is important to remember that these scams are created to appear believable. They are designed to exploit moments when people are distracted or emotionally involved under pressure. Story continues below this ad One experience should not become the lens through which a person starts judging themselves. Talk about it. Learn from it. Strengthen your safeguards. Then allow yourself to move on instead of carrying the mistake as part of your identity.

Building habits to avoid online fraud

Dr Mandhyan believes people need to develop important psychological habits beyond just technical awareness.

She mentions, “One habit I recommend is becoming aware of your own emotional state before responding. If a message creates uneasiness or a sense of panic, urgency, excitement, or pressure, avoid making a decision immediately. Give your thinking brain time to catch up with your emotional brain.”

Another helpful practice is building a habit of independent verification. A quick phone call, checking through another platform or on online forums, or simply waiting a few minutes before responding can completely change the outcome. “I also tell people not to confuse familiarity with authenticity. A familiar name, voice, photograph, or even accent is no longer enough evidence. The safest decisions usually come from slowing down. Ask extra questions if necessary and permit yourself not to react immediately,” concludes Dr Mandhyan.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.